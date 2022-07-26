The fainting of a TV presenter during a debate between the candidates to succeed Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom

Drafting

A debate between the candidates to assume the leadership of the British Conservative Party and become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was abruptly suspended on Tuesday after the moderator fainted during the live broadcast.

The meeting between the conservatives Liz Truss Y Rishi Sunakwho aspire to succeed the prime minister Boris Johnsonwas canceled after the presenter Kate McCann collapsed in the studio.

“Although she is fine, the medical advice was that we should not continue the debate,” reported TalkTV, the channel hosting the meeting together with the newspaper. The Sun.

“We apologize to our viewers and listeners,” he added.

McCann’s blackout occurred while Truss was speaking. The broadcast showed the candidate’s surprised reaction, but then the signal was interrupted.

the two contestants They expressed their relief to learn that the hostess is okay.

“Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is okay. I’m so sorry such a great debate had to end,” Truss wrote on Twitter.

Sunak also sent his best wishes to the host. “It was a great debate and I look forward to being questioned by you again soon!” she tweeted.

The debate was scheduled to be held with McCann at the side of the political editor of The SunHarry Cole, but he had to take a leave of absence after testing positive for covid-19.

McCann was named political editor of TalkTV last January. She was previously a reporter for media such as SkyNews, The Sun Y Daily Telegraph.

Truss and Sunak clash over taking over the leadership of the Conservative Party, after a series of scandals led to the resignation of Boris Johnson as head of the Tories last July 7.

Johnson will remain prime minister of the United Kingdom until he is replaced in early September by one of the current candidates.