The fainting of a TV presenter during a debate between the candidates to succeed Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom

  • BBC News World

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak with host Kate McCann

A debate between the candidates to assume the leadership of the British Conservative Party and become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was abruptly suspended on Tuesday after the moderator fainted during the live broadcast.

The meeting between the conservatives Liz Truss Y Rishi Sunakwho aspire to succeed the prime minister Boris Johnsonwas canceled after the presenter Kate McCann collapsed in the studio.

“Although she is fine, the medical advice was that we should not continue the debate,” reported TalkTV, the channel hosting the meeting together with the newspaper. The Sun.

“We apologize to our viewers and listeners,” he added.

