The fair of illusions Nightmare Alley: plot review trailer release | Friend

And again, a handful of freaks (out!). A very blonde one femme fatale (Cate Blanchett, precisely). A cast indeed all star. From protagonist Bradley Cooper to Rooney Mara, passing through Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe. From Ron Perlman, “manager”, to David Strathairn …

The fair of illusions 2021: Del Toro’s version

Welcome to the film, carnival and phantasmagoric show of the visionary Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro. With The shape of water won 4 Oscars and the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. His new work is sinuous, hypnotic, fascinating. Maybe not a perfect film, but with a lot of visual power and amazing interpretations.

The fair of illusions: book, plot, cast and characters

The film is based on William Lindsey Gresham’s novel of the same name, already brought to the screen in 1947 by Edmund Golding. In Italy it is published by Sellerio. Tells the story of Stanton “Stan” Carlisle (Cooper). He just buried a body and set the house he lived in on fire.

We find him on board a bus. At the terminus, the man follows a dwarf (Mark Povinelli), crossed by chance in the street. Achieves a “Carnival”, a “freak show”. One of those caravans / fairs from 1930s Great Depression America. There are merry-go-rounds, barkers, more or less human freaks and various freaks. The “Carnival” is run by the ambiguous Clem (Willem Dafoe) and the gruff “manager” Bruno (Ron Perlman).

Stan offers himself as a carousel helper. She will then take inspiration from the mentalist Pete (Strahairn), an alcoholic and dying ex-husband, of the visionary Zeena (Collette). He will soon win the trust and the sympathies of the whole company. Falling in love with Molly (Rooney Mara), Stanton flees with the girl.

Two years later we find the couple in New York, in an exclusive place frequented by high society. It’s 1941. Stanton performs a mentalist number and Molly is his assistant. One evening, during the performance, Stan is interrupted by psychologist Lilith Ritter (Blanchett). The woman unmasks the man’s tricks in front of the entire audience. But Stanton manages to close the number very well. It is the beginning of a flirtation between the two. There is also a judge who asks the “mentalist” to put him in contact with his son who died in the war … What will become of Stan and Molly?

The Fair of Illusions: review and 1947 film

Because Del Toro is a true master of cinematographic staging. Returns his own personal noir fresco of a great classic of the past. Bradley Cooper effectively embodies the tormented man, prey to his own vices and sin. A role that, in the original film from 1947, it was the first “noir” for the then star Tyrone Power. Cate Blanchett – in the look of Veronica Lake, another vintage diva – is a fascinating and credible platinum blonde femme fatale. While his “beloved” – in the film Carol – Rooney Mara gives body and face to the virginal Molly.

Perhaps the “Del Toro version” cannot always find an original and tight narrative rhythm (too faithful to Gresham’s novel?). The visual and perceptive planes, however, are a manifesto of the author’s “emotional cinema”.

Pure, heartfelt and elegant elegy of dropout, where only those who have been lost – at least once – can find themselves …

And for the protagonists… a group of stars

In addition to the 3 stars mentioned, the film is truly a parade of stars. The former Hellboy”, Ron Perlman, plays a part similar to that of The lost city by Caro and Jeunet. While Toni Collette is the visionary Zeena who first ensnares Cooper in the bathtub. Bradley Cooper’s famous nude scene…

Even the supporting actors are luxury guest stars. In the last sequence, Tim Blake Nelson appears, offering a drink and a job to an ill-prepared character …

Romina Power: appeared in the name of the father

Finally, also for the singer and actress Romina Power, daughter of Tyrone, the protagonist of the original film. Romina – sparkling in her 40s look – is in the luxurious New York hall where Stan performs. Between Martini cocktails, men in tuxedos and precious jewels.

Leonardo DiCaprio: the first choice

If it weren’t set in the 1940s, it would almost feel like a scene from Great Gatsby! By the way, initially the production he had foreseen the “ex Gatsby” Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of Stan. However, an economic agreement was not reached with the star. Bradley Cooper, however, does not look bad at all. Indeed, in a company of only great actors, it surprisingly stands out above all.

Between noir, freak show and… Pinocchio on Netflix

Also due to Covid, Del Toro worked over a year and a half on this film. Now the Mexican author already has the new stop-motion cartoon in post-production Pinocchio. We will see it on Netflix next fall. He wrote the screenplay for The fair of illusions with his wife Kim Morgan. Critic, journalist and writer.

Noir shades abound from the first to the last sequence. The work differs in part from the 1947 film. And it comes closest to Gresham’s novel. One of the director’s favorite writers.

It seems that many of the props such as posters, icons, eccentric trinkets of the freak show come directly from the collection of the Del Toro house.

The author guarantees yet another exciting tour of the cinematic carousel …

