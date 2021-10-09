the fairies on the hand are a symbol of femininity

Billie Eilish walked the red carpet of the London premiere of No Time To Die and left fans speechless with a new tattoo. It was barely visible from the jacket sleeve but it was enough to zoom in to understand what it represents and its symbolic meaning.

Tattoos are the craze of the moment, so much so that it has become virtually impossible to find someone who doesn’t even have a mini design imprinted on their skin with indelible ink. The stars are no exception and there are many who use social media to document the continuous sessions from their trusted tattoo artist. The last to have added a “total black decoration” on her body was Billie Eilish, which at the premiere of the film No Time To Die hinted at the new tattoo from the sleeve of the designer suit.

Billie Eilish reveals red carpet tattoo

Loading... Advertisements

In recent days, the premiere of the new film of the saga dedicated to 007 was held in London and among the guests, in addition to a splendid Kate Middleton, there was also Billie Eilish, singer who signed the soundtrack of the film. She got talked about for her glitter-studded pinstripe suit paired with a pair of wedge sandals but the thing that few have noticed is that she also sported a new tattoo. In fact, from the sleeve of the jacket you could see an indelible drawing made on the left hand that until a few days ago he did not have.

Billie Eilish at the premiere of No Time To Die

The meaning of Billie Eilish’s tattoo

What does it depict? Two fairies with long hair and wings embracing. Having done it really recently, the singer has never revealed its meaning, although drawings of this type are a symbol of femininity, instinct, supernatural magic. Considering the fact that Eilish just recently changed her style, appearing for the first time on a red carpet in a princess version, it is not excluded that she may have wanted a tattoo capable of enhancing her innate personality (often masked by oversized dresses). and sports).