The ‘fake’ account of Luis Díaz that caused a stir in networks for his opinions on the elections

A false Twitter account that was created under the name of Luis Díaz has generated a stir in recent days in the country, this due to the political messages that were shared in it under the name of the footballer.

Although the Liverpool striker has not commented on the matter, several users reported what was happening because there were those who believed that the opinions and criticisms about the presidential elections of May 29, 2022 in Colombia were written by Díaz.

According to the captures of the tweets, which have been viral on social networks, the account was used to speak against the candidate of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro. In addition, in this they made comparisons between the non-classification of the Colombian National Team to the Qatar World Cup and a possible presidency of the left-wing candidate.

“I’m going to play in the Champions League final, but at the same time I’m very worried about the future of my country. I don’t know much about politics, but you can’t fall into the hands of populism, I don’t believe in magical solutions”

Another publication that they published posing as the soccer player indicated that Colombia could acquire a political model similar to other countries where the left has governed.

“I am not an economist, nor a lawyer, nor an accountant. But I have common sense and a lot to lose in Colombia if a model similar to that of Venezuela and Cuba wins,” says one of the messages.

There is even another in which they refer to James Rodríguez and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado to state that the failure of the Colombian national team to go to the World Cup was the responsibility of both soccer players. “James and Cuadrado left me without a World Cup. Petro is going to leave me without a country,” another publication reads.

The viralized screenshots correspond to an account that appeared as @LuisFDiaz_23, which has already changed its username. It should be remembered that the footballer’s official account on this social network is @LuisFDiaz19.