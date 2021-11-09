The fake Amazon parcel scam blocked by the courier: watch out for emails and messages on your mobile phone

Scam attempts related to Amazon flock in the province. With the surge in consumption through e-commerce after the lockdown, the web thugs have built new scams trying to bet on the many customers of the online shopping giant. And if there have been several complaints, appeals to be careful, especially from the postal police, are not lacking.

The last frontier is the message that arrives on the mobile phone which reads, in current Italian, that a parcel being delivered has been withheld by the courier. And to unlock the delivery you need to click on a link that is attached to the text sms. It is a beautiful and good deception: clicking on that web address activates a channel with the scammers. At that point they can get to the current account of the victim, to rob him. The message must be deleted immediately and not opened for any reason in the world.

A woman from Nichelino, who was actually expecting a package from Amazon, thought it was an authentic message and clicked on the link. Only after a few minutes did he realize it could be a scam and immediately called the bank.

The attempt to breach the current account had taken place, but the anomalous movement triggered the credit institution’s web security measures. The woman found herself with the account blocked for a few hours, but saved. The other front is the one that points to the assiduous customers of the company created by Bezos. An email explaining how your Amazon account has been blocked and you need to indicate your data to reactivate it. With the inevitable link to click to insert name and all the rest. It is the same scam, concocted in a different way. Third type of scam: a text message arrives on the mobile phone indicating that the package has been «held in our dispatch center. Please follow the instructions by clicking here ». By clicking you get to a (fake) shipping number with the logo (same as the real one) of the most common shipping couriers. It turns out that the package is blocked because “the customs fees have not been paid for 2 euros”. Hence the request for a credit card or current account from which the scammers try to withdraw our money.

The email and messages are well done, with lots of Amazon (or Ups) brands which suggests, at first glance, the sending of the message directly from the customer service of the American company or from a more than accredited courier. Here too all false. The important thing is to always be careful and for no reason to click web addresses attached to messages or emails. Much less: never indicate your bank credentials.

