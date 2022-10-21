The fake Drake gets stripped down for his first boxing match

Failing to face drake in the ring, his look-alike embarked on the noble art in front of a YouTuber. And as much to say, he did not have the shadow of a chance.

Fake Drake puts on the gloves

izzy drake, the self-proclaimed Drake look-alike who has often been talked about on social networks in recent months, continues his merry way. After confessing to earning up to $5,000 in a single night because of his resemblance to the 6 God, the young man apparently wanted to do more.

After having challenged Drake in the ring – Champagne Papi will never have followed up -, Izzy made the choice to put on the gloves to embark on meetings between “celebrities. »

In fact, he will have faced YouTuber / rapper M2thaK in the ring, instead of Lamar Odom as rumored. The fake Drake will have suffered a severe defeat, taking the blows and trying to respond on the fly, without ever really convincing. The meeting, described as disappointing, lasted 3 rounds in all and for all, to end with a victory for M2thak. As much to say it, the double of the interpreter of Hotline Bling should not last long in his new boxing career…