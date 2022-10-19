Entertainment

The fake Drake gets stripped down for his first boxing match

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Failing to face drake in the ring, his look-alike embarked on the noble art in front of a YouTuber. And as much to say, he did not have the shadow of a chance.

Fake Drake puts on the gloves

izzy drake, the self-proclaimed Drake look-alike who has often been talked about on social networks in recent months, continues his merry way. After confessing to earning up to $5,000 in a single night because of his resemblance to the 6 God, the young man apparently wanted to do more.

After having challenged Drake in the ring – Champagne Papi will never have followed up -, Izzy made the choice to put on the gloves to embark on meetings between “celebrities. »

In fact, he will have faced YouTuber / rapper M2thaK in the ring, instead of Lamar Odom as rumored. The fake Drake will have suffered a severe defeat, taking the blows and trying to respond on the fly, without ever really convincing. The meeting, described as disappointing, lasted 3 rounds in all and for all, to end with a victory for M2thak. As much to say it, the double of the interpreter of Hotline Bling should not last long in his new boxing career…

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cara Delevingne confirms that the suit with a shirt is out of date, better with a bra!

9 mins ago

Pique soon forced to play with a shirt in the name of Shakira?

10 mins ago

Violent death of a barrista attributed to state security elements remains in impunity » Criterio.hn

20 mins ago

Taylor Swift’s Midnights is coming out soon. Here are the conspiracy theories surrounding it.

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button