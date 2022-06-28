Entertainment

The Fake Drake wants to face Drake in a $1 million boxing match

Undoubtedly upset to have openly been trolled by his model on social networks, the lookalike of Drake invites the 6 Gods to a meeting in the ring.

Does the Fake Drake do too much?

The Champagne Papi look-alike never ceases to make headlines. After his public expulsion from a club, a fact that the ” true “ Drake liked on social networks, the dopplegänger sees red. Besides, Izzy from his real name just challenged his model to put on the gloves and meet him in a ring. Not having cold feet, the young man offers to pocket 1 million dollars and to be signed on the OVO label in the event that he takes over the superstar.

Assuming 100% of his initiative, the lookalike claims that in the event that he is taken down by Drake in the ring, he will cease his activities as a lookalike: “I challenge Drake to a boxing match. I just signed with Celebrity Boxing. If you win, I’ll change my name from Izzy Drake to Izzy, plain and simple. If I win, I want a million dollars, and I want to get signed to OVO, because in the end, I’m just trying to feed my family. »

To believe that the challenge will not take place, and if Drake has not reacted, Mark from OVO has just released a comment on social networks leaving little doubt about the substance of his team’s thinking: “What a loser, go buy yourself a life. »

