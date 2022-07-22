The “Fake” Drake was banned from Instagram for impersonating Drake
Izzy Drake, also known as Fake Drake, has been banned from Instagram for impersonating the Toronto rapper. On Instagram, DJ Akademiks announced the news, posting a photo of Drake and his doppelganger with the caption: “Naaa…don’t tell me even Instagram was sick of it.”
In the comments, friends and fans of the real Drake expressed their relief. A while ago, the lookalike went a little too far in his joke by proposing a boxing match to his idol. Claiming $ 1 million if he won and promising to change his name in case of defeat, some people quickly grew tired of his little game.
Izzy’s career as a Drake lookalike began in October 2021 when he was seen at Club LIV in Miami wearing an OVO tracksuit, the Toronto rapper’s trademark. “Every time I go out I’m swarmed by people“, Izzy told Complex in May. “The people say : ‘Yo, can I have a video? Can I have a picture?’ It must be really crazy. In Miami especially, I gotta walk around with a security.”
If his success did not last long, the Drake look-alike will have made more than one talk. For the moment, the real Drake has not yet reacted, but we imagine that it must have made him laugh. Look-alikes are over: the joke was quite long.