The Fake Drake would now take $10,000 for each of his appearances

The doppelganger of drake sees his bank account grow day by day. It would seem that the lookalike is now claiming $10,000 for each of his performances.

10,000 dollars for the performance in a club, who says better?

The fashion for look-alikes is in full swing across the Atlantic. On the sidelines of the doppelgängers of Lil Durk and DJ Khaled, it is a certain Izzy, aka Fake Drake, who is most regularly talked about. Even though he will have confessed recently that he never asked to be famous, while accusing drake to copy his style of dress (you had to dare!), this look-alike often trolling in his speeches seems to lead the good life.

On Instagram, it is mentioned that the young man would have invoiced the tidy sum of 10,000 dollars in order to ” player “ the title God’s Plan 6 God in a club. Suffice to say, business is doing wonderfully for Izzy, who claimed last year to claim $ 5,000 for his public appearances. The hype that surrounds it seems to grow visibly, now allowing it to double its prices. Remember, despite everything, that some fans of Champagne Papi do not see the influence of this look-alike with a good eye, as they had mentioned on social networks: “He wouldn’t even get $20 from me”, “This stuff is embarrassing, you’re not a man, no way, this stuff is unacceptable.” »