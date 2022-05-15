The fake news about blacklists: Ferrari did not veto Justin Bieber

The digital age and rapid information have claimed a new victim. Everyone replicates, no one checks. In browsers, when searching with the word Ferrari Suddenly everything had become nonsense: dozens of portals had reproduced the same news under practically the same titles: the automotive brand would no longer sell its cars to Justin Bieber.

The fact is that the Canadian singer had just acquired a few years ago a Ferrari 458 Italy exterior and white wheels. Then she took him to the West Coast Customs for them to tune it up. The renowned customization house applied the Liberty Walk body kit and painted it neon blue. With the job done, Bieber finally decided to put it up for auction in January 2017.

It is true that one of the conditions that Ferrari imposes on its customers is that they cannot sell their car during the first year of ownership. There are also accusations that transcended about excessive modifications that break with the parameters and ideals of the manufacturer and neglect on the part of the musician that Ferrari would not have liked. With all this, the world has entered into confusion and Ferrari has had no choice but to face it and deny the information that is still being reproduced today: the veto towards Justin Bieber is not real and the reason is the following…



Ferrari 458 Italia customized by West Coast Customs for Justin Bieber.

Ferrari does not veto any client.

The testimony that came from Maranello was blunt and forceful. “Anyone can come to a dealership and ask for a Ferrari,” the brand responded about the situation involving Bieber and other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather. There is a detail that everyone overlooked: series models are one thing, special editions are quite another.

In that sense, no person is restricted from buying any of the series production cars. As the 458 Italia is one of those included in mass production, the company was clear: “Ferrari does not veto any client”.

The case of the Special Series models such as the 812 Competizione or the Icona range models such as the Daytona SP3 and Monza SP1 and SP2 is different. Those are models aimed at very exclusive customers and there Ferrari does decide who to sell to and who not to: “Ferrari reserves the right to decide on special editions”, they explained.

In this way, the assumption of blacklists and the misinformation that still circulates on the subject is put to an end. Justin Bieber can continue to buy Ferraris as long as they don’t belong to one of the special ranges.