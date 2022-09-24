News

The fake sex chat where men around the world pay hundreds of dollars and end up cheated

Photo of Zach Zach1 day ago
0 39 5 minutes read

  • Nduka Orjinmo
  • BBC News, Abuja

Man typing on a phone

image source, Getty Images

Client is a 50-year-old American male; The attractive young white woman he is chatting with online is Gingerhoney, a model whose profile picture shows her lying on her stomach on her bed.

The user thinks Gingerhoney is nearby, but has no idea that it is actually a man far away in Nigeria.

Men from all over the world, like this one, pay hundreds of dollars on adult websites to chat with what they think are attractive young womenbut it could actually be anyone, the BBC found out.

Months of evidence gathering revealed a global operation behind these fake profiles, from the Netherlands to the US, through Suriname to Nigeria, where strict laws on adult digital conduct may be in violation.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 day ago
0 39 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Hurricane Ian | tropical storm | Tropical Depression 9 in Miami, Florida LIVE | A state of emergency is declared throughout Florida due to the possible impact of a cyclone | United States | WORLD

3 hours ago

The “tips”, the lifesaver of waiters and their families

5 hours ago

Iranian girls protest decades of oppression

5 hours ago

Ron DeSantis declares an emergency in Florida due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button