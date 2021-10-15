The fake Tom Cruise on TikTok goes viral thanks to the deepfake videos

The @deeptomcruise profile looks like that of the real Hollywood actor, instead it is a fake created (artfully) with artificial intelligence. But if we smile this time, with the deepfake technique there is no joke at all, on the contrary …

The hundreds of thousands of followers of Tom Cruise on TikTok they will not be at all happy to know that what they passionately follow is not Tom Cruise: on the famous social network, in fact, the profile that goes by the name @deeptomcruise it does not belong to the real Hollywood actor, but to a fake alter ego of his, artfully created through artificial intelligence. Millions of views of those who were 100% convinced they were seeing Tom Cruise, finally in front of the camera of a smartphone instead of framed by the usual camera that made him known in these decades of rosy career. He who is about to play golf, he who stumbles and laughs, he who goes shopping in a store in Los Angeles, he who makes a sleight of hand using a coin … But the real sleight of hand did it the one who hides behind this fake account, certainly one who’s deepfake and he knows a lot about artificial intelligence …

In the last few weeks, only three videos have been posted on @deeptomcruise, but they have bought up likes and views, for a total of about 11.5 million views.

A Mission: Impossible transformed into small “very possible missions”, that is the tasks of everyday life, the affairs of all of us mere mortals that so many were becoming passionate about. Seeing how the “real” Tom fares, away from the makers of the clapperboard, cameras and various make-up artists was engaging. In short, A Tom Cruise far from the set was liked, and so many. And instead…

What are deepfakes

The deepfake (term coined in 2017) is an AI-based human image synthesis technique used to mount and overlay existing images and videos with original video or images through a machine learning technique. Although in the case of Tom Cruise the news makes us rather smile because it seems harmless (but it is not: it is never harmless to appropriate the identity of others, indeed), it is important to remember that deepfake is a technique widely used to create fake pornographic videos. portraying celebrities and for revenge porn. In the context of fake news, hoaxes, scams, cyberbullying and other cyber crimes, the deepfake is therefore a very powerful weapon that must therefore be fought. Even in this case, however, if the creator of the deepfake profile had not had goliardic intentions (such as those that would seem to pull the strings of the "artificial puppet" Tom) but of another type, the situation could have become very serious. A celeb who takes positions on delicate current affairs, who makes burning statements that could ruin his or others' reputation, who conveys wrong and harmful messages to the millions of fans that a VIP usually has as a following … In short, the ways of deepfake are endless . And all roads that lead to perdition, goliardic or not, whether they are the intentions. Through algorithms based on artificial intelligence, we start from one face and manage to simulate another, very likely recreating the facial expressions of the original.

As we understand that Tom Cruise’s profile on TikTok is a fake

The best films of Tom Cruise To suggest it is first of all who created the account, calling the profile @deeptomcruise, with that “deep” that would immediately make us think of the word deepfake. Then some mistakes such as the voice (not imitated to perfection, unlike the laugh that really seems the genuine and real one of the actor). Then there are the so-called graphic “glitches”, such as freezes, staggers and various errors.