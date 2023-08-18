The fall (and rise) of one of Hollywood’s most controversial actors, Edward Norton.

Since first appearing on newsstands more than 75 years ago, on November 15, 1946, FOTOGRAMAS has become the reference publication in the field of cinema and entertainment. Our team of journalists and film critics brings to you, every day, the latest on the latest blockbuster releases, the best movies and series reaching the platforms, and reviews signed by the most iconic names in the audiovisual scene.

In addition to information, the Photographer staff brings you exhaustive and entertaining interviews with national and international actors and directors, the best analysis and curiosities, and a variety of exclusive clips, teasers and trailers daily so you don’t miss a thing. All of this is the kind of material that has made FOTOGRAMAS the leading film magazine in Spain.

But none of this would be possible without a great team of expert collaborators, critics and editors who research and select the most relevant movie and series news of the moment. The photography team is made up of:

Juan Silvestro: Digital Director of Frames

Javier Diaz-Salado: Digital Editor-in-Chief of Fotogramus

Ricardo Rosado: Editor of Frames

Fran Chico: Editor of Frames

Sergio Valverde: Frames Community Manager