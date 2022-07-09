the fall of a gang dedicated to drug trafficking and kidnapping

Galindo Ortiz had pending to execute four arrest warrants for kidnapping, illicit association, aggravated robbery, fraud and illegal possession of a firearm, respectively, which were issued on July 28 and August 24, 2021 and June 14, 2022, by courts of Mixco, Zacapa and Guatemala.

Juan Manuel Galindo Ortiz, 37, aka tonka, He was arrested along with two other people on June 25. He had already been imprisoned for drug trafficking in Zacapa, escaped and then served his 12-year sentence in the Matamoros prison. Since 2018 they followed the trail again.

The The Prosecutor against Kidnappings of the Public Ministry (MP) managed, in the first statement hearing, to link to criminal proceedings Galindo Ortiz by plagiarism or kidnapping, aggravated robbery, self-fraud and illicit association.

Investigators of the National Civil Police (PNC) they located him in block F, sector 4, lot 5, of the Cataratas de Ixmel residential complex, at kilometer 79 of Masagua, Escuintla, along with Abel Orlando López Luis, 42, and Mateo Cuz Che, 38.

The subjects carried a fragmentation grenade hidden inside a vehicle, two rifles —one AR-15 and one M-16— three pistols with carrying licenses, six magazines and 15 ammunition of different calibers.

The arrest of the subjects was due to an open investigation into the kidnapping of a young man who was 18 years old in 2019. The incident occurred in Los Amates, Izabal, on May 27 of that year and for whose release they demanded US$20,000.

The information so far is that the young victim, originally from Mixco, Guatemala, was buried somewhere in that town. The search for her continues.

The investigations detail that Galindo Ortiz and his henchmen “disappeared the victim, stole an armored car from him, changed the name of the owner twice. All under death threats and forced disappearances.”

Who?

the tonka, was born in San Martin Zapotitlan, Retalhuleu, He will turn 37 on July 14. In prison where it is not the first time that she has been.

Even, he escaped from a prison in Zacapa, where he was serving a sentence for drug trafficking. His base of operations since he entered these criminal structures was Zacapa, Chiquimula, Izabal and Petén.

It was August 11, 2011 that Galindo Ortiz obtained a court order to attend a medical appointment, however, he took the opportunity to escape. He was serving his 12-year sentence for trafficking and illicit storage in the Los Jocotes prison in Zacapa.

The guards of the Penitentiary System (SP) Eduardo Antonio Grijalva and Rony Salguero Garcia They were found dead in Teculutan, Zacapa, hours after the escape of the tonka

Juan Manuel Galindo Ortiz, alias “Tonka” was arrested for submitting 4 warrants for the crimes of kidnapping or kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fraud and carrying firearms; alleged member of the band “Cucules”. Anel Orlando López Luis and Mateo Cruz Che were also captured. pic.twitter.com/wWrgFLI6wX — MinGob (@mingobguate) June 25, 2022

Galindo was arrested two days later in Los Amates, Izabal, and was airlifted to the capital to finish serving his sentence in the Matamoros prison. In 2013, he tried to return to a prison in Zacapa, but the authorities on duty avoided him because they considered him highly dangerous.

Climbing

Juan Manuel Galindo Ortiz climbed positions and managed to lead the band the cuckoos, that he maintained his operations in drug trafficking, kidnappings, murders, disappearances, fraud, vehicle theft and charges for contract killings, according to PNC records.

According to a PNC investigator, this structure operated since 2008 in the regions of Zacapa, Chiquimula, Puerto Barrios and Los Amates, Izabal; Coban, Alta Verapaz and Peten.

They associate them with activities such as drug trafficking, kidnapping, murders, disappearances, fraud, theft of vehicles and money, and charges for contract killings and bribery.

He was arrested on June 25 just past as a result of diligence carried out by the Public Ministry in Teculután, Zacapa, and Escuintla, following the disappearance of a person in Los Amates, Izabal.https://t.co/sVrHfgE8Ok — Guatemalan MP (@MPguatemala) July 7, 2022

To operate they used vehicles and high-caliber weapons such as AK47, M16, AR15 and short arms of various calibers; as well as grenades.

The Specialized Criminal Investigation Division (Deic) of the PNC before capturing the leader Galindo Ortiz, he did the same with Pedro Augusto Aguilar González, 32, Édgar Roberto Chub Recinos, 33; Luis David Aquino Chub, 21 and Orlando Vargas, 41.

Police records state that Galindo Ortiz was introduced to some gangs that dealed with narcotics along the entire Pacific coast, from Honduras to Mexico. He was 23 years old when he was introduced to drug trafficking as an operative character.

However, in addition to dealing drugs, he began to experiment with quick hijacks of merchants and businessmen in the East and North of the country. They also stole vehicles.

Connections in Honduras

In addition, they point out that he is the link with the Honduran Oscar Fernando Santos Tobar, alias ceiling, captured in August 2021 and extradited to the United States in March 2022, on charges of trafficking cocaine to that nation.

According to Honduran media, Santos Tobar, in whose family there were candidates for deputation in Copán, in the west of that country, took the place left by Victor Manuel Villegas Castillo, alias the red one, since 2017.

The Red was apprehended by Guatemalan authorities on Saturday March 4 of that year in a sector of zone 10 of Guatemala City. The subject had an extradition order that became effective months later.

Since then both the tonka What ceiling They maintained a communication to traffic drugs, but the Guatemalan also chose to dedicate himself with his gang to kidnapping and contract killings.

The investigations reveal that Galindo Ortiz “He defrauded local businessmen by acquiring luxurious cars and negotiated with drug traffickers in Honduras, including Teto, to sell them to them.