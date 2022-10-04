The fall of Neymar Pai after Brazil-Tunisia!

On September 27, Brazil faced Tunisia at the Parc des Princes. The opportunity for Marquinhos, Neymar and former PSG captain Thiago Silva to return to Paris Saint-Germain. If the Seleção won without a hitch with the score of 5-1 with in particular a goal from the penalty spot by Neymar Jr, the evening went less well for his father and agent, Neymar Pai.

For to celebrate this beautiful 5-1 victory against the Tunisia in a friendly match, the team of Brazil decided to meet in the Parisian mansion of the Neymar family. Only, during this evening, Neymar Paifather of Neymar, has violently fell on the stairs of the mansion as reported by Extra Globo. Urgently transported to the hospitalthe exams are final. Rib fracture as well as many hand sores due to the glass he was holding when he fell. The party took place outside of the mansion under a pouring rainthis could explain the reason for this unfortunate slip.

Despite the victory, this evening was really tainted for Brazilians. In addition to the fall of Neymar Paithe Brazilians had to suffer whistles from the Parc des Princes and supporters tunisians during the anthem. Furthermore, Neymar Jr was targeted by a laser when taking his penalty. And finally, Richarlison had received a banana when celebrating his goal showing hostility Tunisian fans towards Brazilian players.