the fall of style that we did not expect

HTC yesterday presented the new viewer “Vive Flow VR“, An interesting product in many respects, light and with a unique and iconic design (and reminiscent of Willy Wonka’s glasses in the film starring Johnny Depp). However, one detail immediately came to the attention of imaging professionals.

HTC has photoshopped some photos from Shutterstock

Speaking of the viewer, we reiterate that, the company claims that the new headset is so light as to integrate without problems into everyday life, thanks to a compactness and weight without equal.

What puzzles us, however, is to see how the communication of the brand has made a decidedly unoriginal maneuver. Maybe not entirely wrong, but definitely “out of line” for a big company like HTC.

Notice that the Taiwanese OEM took photos from Shutterstock and applied their new Vive Flow VR on top of them – yes, a style drop we weren’t expecting. We mean… it’s not that complex to make ad hoc photos and it is definitely more recommended for the launch of a great product like a next-gen viewer.

Now, surely the gadget itself will be great, also because it has already received positive reviews, especially for its lightness and comfort. But it’s hard to believe it would come in handy when the company didn’t even want to invest a minimum of the marketing price and took stock photos from Getty Images.

However, it’s not just the headset that has been photoshopped. For example, the image posted above: the woman in the photo originally held a bowl of popcorn in her hand. This has been deleted and replaced with a telephone. The work itself seems to be done well, however, come on …

The photoshopped image, however, is just the tip of the iceberg, as Protocol’s Janko Roettgers pointed out on Twitter. The reporter found that most of the HTC Vive Flow promotional posters that surfaced on the net can be traced back to istockphoto.com.

However, it’s worth remembering that using Photoshop in product images in this way isn’t exactly something new – companies have been doing it forever. It’s just that HTC retouched some photos from Shutterstock, and didn’t use their own. Too bad: it is these details that, in the end, make the difference.