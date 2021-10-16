News

the fall of style that we did not expect

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

HTC yesterday presented the new viewer “Vive Flow VR“, An interesting product in many respects, light and with a unique and iconic design (and reminiscent of Willy Wonka’s glasses in the film starring Johnny Depp). However, one detail immediately came to the attention of imaging professionals.

HTC has photoshopped some photos from Shutterstock

Speaking of the viewer, we reiterate that, the company claims that the new headset is so light as to integrate without problems into everyday life, thanks to a compactness and weight without equal.

What puzzles us, however, is to see how the communication of the brand has made a decidedly unoriginal maneuver. Maybe not entirely wrong, but definitely “out of line” for a big company like HTC.

HTC Vive Flow

Notice that the Taiwanese OEM took photos from Shutterstock and applied their new Vive Flow VR on top of them – yes, a style drop we weren’t expecting. We mean… it’s not that complex to make ad hoc photos and it is definitely more recommended for the launch of a great product like a next-gen viewer.

HTC Vive Flow

Now, surely the gadget itself will be great, also because it has already received positive reviews, especially for its lightness and comfort. But it’s hard to believe it would come in handy when the company didn’t even want to invest a minimum of the marketing price and took stock photos from Getty Images.

Loading...
Advertisements

HTC Vive Flow

However, it’s not just the headset that has been photoshopped. For example, the image posted above: the woman in the photo originally held a bowl of popcorn in her hand. This has been deleted and replaced with a telephone. The work itself seems to be done well, however, come on …

HTC Vive Flow

The photoshopped image, however, is just the tip of the iceberg, as Protocol’s Janko Roettgers pointed out on Twitter. The reporter found that most of the HTC Vive Flow promotional posters that surfaced on the net can be traced back to istockphoto.com.

However, it’s worth remembering that using Photoshop in product images in this way isn’t exactly something new – companies have been doing it forever. It’s just that HTC retouched some photos from Shutterstock, and didn’t use their own. Too bad: it is these details that, in the end, make the difference.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
747
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
614
News

Cinema, all films out in October
584
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
519
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
461
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
410
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
372
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
365
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
354
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top