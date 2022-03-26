The false heiress of “Inventing Anna” now enters the art world

The New York elites Anna Sorokin fooled into posing as a German heiress may still be turning their backs on her, but the impostor who inspired the “Inventing Anna” series now has unexpected support five years after her arrest for fraud: that of the art world.

The artists Alfredo Martínez and Julia Morrison present until this Sunday in a gallery in the Lower East Side neighborhood -not far from the habitat of the nicknamed “Soho hustler”- the short-lived exhibition (only four days long) “Free Anna Delvey”, which brings together five drawings signed by her in captivity and others made by creators who were inspired by her case.

“We organized this ‘show’ to show her the support of the art world, which has seen her fight. Every woman we have proposed to collaborate with has said yes, her story affects them strongly. In an unequal world, some feel that the The only way to progress is by lying,” Martínez told Efe by phone.

Sorokin, a Russian-born German with no connections to the high society she pretended to belong to, has creatively put her time behind bars to use since she was arrested in 2017 after leaving an unpaid $11,500 bill at a luxury hotel.

Sentenced at age 31 to between four and twelve years in prison in 2019, for various financial crimes, she was released in February of last year for good behavior, but then the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) assumed her custody. , for its acronym in English), with which he maintains a dispute to avoid his deportation.

Of her nearly four years in prison, the young woman revealed on ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​program that she managed to get something like a “therapeutic” treatment because she devoted herself to “reading and writing”, although it seems that he also undertook a profitable activity during his prison stay: drawing.

His doodles on paper and pencil, which he posted on a website called “Anna Delvey Diaries” and on his Instagram account, caught the attention of Martínez, a New York artist with the concept of fraud very present in his history and work, since he spent from serving time for copying Basquiats to being on display at MoMA.

“She tries to express herself”

In that famous museum hangs a piece by Martínez that represents a weapon, about which he explains: “I was deliberately provoking the prison to make news and cause controversy. But Anna is trying to express herself, since everything she says can be used in against him in court.”

In one of the pieces in the exhibition that “tributes” her, she represents herself in a red Alexander Wang dress, blue convict socks and Agent Provocateur (fashion lover) handcuffs, including a “speech bubble” of pansy in the one who cries “send me bitcoin” while using the jail payment system.

Martínez, more interested in his “sarcastic” drawings than in his famous story – “these things happen in New York every couple of weeks”, he adds – has made reproductions of Delvey’s drawings of 55×76 centimeters that sell for 10,000 dollars and whose The proceeds will partially go to a children’s NGO and to the legal defense of its author.

The opening at the A2Z Delancey gallery, according to a video posted by Delvey on his Instagram, brought together dozens of people around a concert of “grunge” music and graffiti who “chanted” and demanded his release on the grounds that he has fulfilled his convicted and paid financial compensation.

His arrival in the artistic sphere does not end there: the Founders Art Club organization, which represents Martínez, will present in April the first solo exhibition of that posh “socialite” turned into a media phenomenon, and has opened a waiting list to be able to see it and receive notifications to acquire your pieces.

With Netflix’s smash hit “Inventing Anna,” in which actress Julia Garner (“Ozark”) plays Sorokin, the scammer received $300,000 for advice on the series, more than the $200,000 she swindled from hotels and banks.