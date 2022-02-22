The false heiress: Who is Neff Davis, friend of Anna Delvey?

Neffatari Davis/Instagram. Neff Davis

Neff Davis, Anna Delvey’s friend from ‘Inventing Anna’is a real person who is now reinventing herself and moving on with her life after what happened with Anna.

Davis, whose real name is Neffatari Davis, worked as a paid consultant on the Netflix limited series. She now lives in Los Angeles and said that she is focusing on herself and her film aspirations.

Davis recently left New York and lives in California in 2022. She was a paid consultant on ‘Inventing Anna’

Many facts about Davis’s life portrayed in ‘Inventing Anna’ are true, except, of course, the ones that are totally made up. Davis actually went to film school and today she’s writing her screenplay, she told Vanity Fair in 2022. As Davis says in the limited series, she grew up in a suburb of Washington, DC. She wrote about her background and her move to New York at 18 in an August 2021 Instagram post.

“I moved to New York City when I was 18 years old. It was scary and I was a baby. I had never been out of PG County nor did I know many people outside of my town,” she wrote. “I remember thinking… I wouldn’t make it here. I am too green. I’m too suburban. I am too me. But that ended up being the blessing. I’ve always been me.”

He wrote that he “met amazing people” and “got rid of toxic people,” without naming names.

His post concluded:

11 years ago today in Gotham City and I have chosen to change coast. I’m moving to Cali next month and it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to the city that made me. From starving to eating Michelin. To have no money to be blessed with a Netflix show. Life in New York has been the best movie I’ve ever seen. I will do nothing as good as the experiences my mind will replay forever. I love you New York. My 30th will be in California, please be good to me.

Davis told Vanity Fair that “Inventing Anna” gave her a big break. He initially ignored requests from Shonda Rimes and Shondaland because at the time he was getting a lot of offers to sell the rights to his story. Later, he learned the details of the offer from him.

Davis told Vanity Fair:

Then Shondaland and Shonda Rhimes picked me up. And they were like, ‘We want you to be the consultant.’ And Shonda was like, ‘Actually, it’s more than a consultant. I know you wanna make film. I want you to come on set. I want you to shadow directors. I want you to learn the cameras and how a production is made.’ And I was like, ‘That’s more than what was offered from anyone else.’ Everyone was just like, sell your life rights and get out of there. But Shonda nurtured my film bone.

She even told Anna Sorokin about the opportunity, she told Vanity Fair.

I told Anna, I was like, ‘I’ve been on set.’ She said, ‘I’m so happy you came on set.’ I was like, ‘Thank you for committing your crimes. Because she put me on a Netflix set. So it worked for me. They paid me very well. Shonda advises me. Not only was I able to leave Starbucks and not have to work and be creative and relax in Los Angeles, but I was also able to be part of a film set and get consulting credit. Program credits mean more to me than money. Because as a film student, that’s all you care about: seeing your name and the credits.

Davis shared a screenshot from Netflix at the time he announced his move to Los Angeles and asked if he would like to use “Neff Davis” or “Neffatari Davis” in his movie credits.

He decided to go with Neffatari, he wrote.

“My mom said ‘Neffatari, because that’s what I called you,'” she wrote.

Davis also met Alexis Floyd, who played her on screen. She gave Floyd flowers on opening night, she wrote on Instagram.

“She is phenomenal at @inventinganna and I have had the pleasure of knowing her beautiful spirit for the last three years,” he wrote. She’s really good at being me. LOL.”

Davis’ feelings for Rachel DeLoache Williams are more nuanced than portrayed on the show.

Davis spoke to Vanity Fair about a mutual friend who also appeared on the show, Rachel DeLoache Williams. “Inventing Anna” shows Davis casting a shadow over Williams. Read more about the real Rachel here.

In real life, he never spoke to DeLoache after his split from Anna Delvey. She told Vanity Fair that she was mad at Anna for ripping off Rachel.

Yes. I was like, Rachel was a Vanity Fair slave. Why would you do that to him? And she said, ‘Well, I didn’t tell him to leave that card.’ But I say, you know, if you’re in Morocco and you have everyone around you speaking Arabic and they’re threatening you. and you know they don’t care about women’s rights, you’ll feel pressured to leave a card. Although I don’t feel bad for Rachel, I do feel bad because Rachel was in that situation. And that’s my one thing about Rachel. I just don’t know why she left that card, but she trusted Anna.

Davis told Vanity Fair that the show “dragged” Rachel, and she wasn’t sure why.

“I don’t know why the show was so hard on Rachel. . . I have no hate towards her. It’s just that I’m friends with Anna. If you’re friends with someone, it’s hard to be friends with their enemy. It’s like a girl code,” Davis said.

Davis didn’t take Sorokin’s scam personally, saying he is building a new life after his friendship with Anna.

How does Neff feel about her friend Anna Delvey? Davis told Vanity Fair that he was no longer thinking about her former friend when journalist Jessica Pressler asked Davis about her and had no idea about the scam or that Sorokin was in prison. By this time, in 2018, she had left the hotel and was working as a manager at Starbucks while pursuing her film career in what little free time she had.

I was like, ‘Wait a minute, Anna? The millionaire heiress who was giving me thousands of dollars just to refer her to, like, [restaurante tailandés] Uncle Boons?’ She said: ‘Yes, he is in jail.’ Then she sent me articles and I started reading them and Google her. They were like, her last name isn’t even Delvey. I was laughing at the time because you think you know this person, but then you realize you didn’t know this person. I was really in shock. So yeah, at first it hurt my feelings. But I got over it because I thought, okay, if she had told me about it, I would have been forced to not fuck with her anymore. So I almost felt like, thank God, I didn’t know anything because I was actually dating this woman.

He visited Anna in prison several times, he told Vanity Fair. It was Davis who brought Sorokin’s business magazines and panties, not Pressler (whose on-screen counterpart was Vivian Kent on the show). She said she doesn’t go to “Inventing Anna” as often as it seems, and she visited Sorokin three times in Rikers.

Davis compared a friendship with Anna to the ‘Saw’ movies: “You torture yourself a little, but you’ll survive,” he told Vanity Fair.

He said he believes Sorokin has a painful past that motivated his crimes, but Sorokin would never talk about it. She thinks the mystery is the reason behind the cultural obsession with Anna Delvey.

“Death is unknown. Space is unknown. And Anna is an unknown,” Davis told Vanity Fair.

She said that looking back, she saw red flags, but told Sorokin that she wishes she had used her strategic mind forever.

“I don’t have any hate towards it, but I really wish she had used that powerful mind forever. Because it’s like she doesn’t have to do it that way. She would have made it in New York just to be Anna,” Davis told Vanity Fair.

Davis told Vanity Fair that her life has been centered around Sorokin and that today she is focusing on her mental health and writing her film script. She’s letting Anna go, she said.

I’m just doing things to separate myself [de Anna]. I have so many people email me, like send me her script, and I just say, this is my baby. I can finally give birth to something of my own and just shake Anna’s hand and say, ‘Okay, I’m going to go this way and you’re going to go that way.’ I still love you from a distance, but it’s time to make Neff happy. And I don’t feel guilty about it because being friends with Anna put a lot of stress on me in life. So, in addition to Botox, I need this time to relax and decompress from the circus that is Anna Delvey.

