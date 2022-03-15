the false millionaire who deceived the New York elite

The fake Russian-German billionaire Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, who inspired a series on Netflix, remains in detention in the United States, the US immigration service announced on Tuesday after the press had announced the day before her imminent extradition to Germany.

Sorokin, imprisoned in 2019 for defrauding hotels, banks and friends of hundreds of thousands of dollars, “is still being held in an ICE (immigration police) center awaiting expulsion,” the immigration and customs control agency said.

The New York Post reported Monday that Sorokin, who ran her scams under the name “Anna Delvey,” was to be extradited Monday night to Germany on a flight to Frankfurt.

But a spokesman for the airport police in that German city stated that, as of Tuesday afternoon, Sorokin had not arrived. Sorokin managed between 2016 and 2017 to deceive New York elites by posing as a wealthy heiress.

Of German nationality but born near Moscow, the 31-year-old who called herself Anna “Delvey” was released from prison in February 2021 for good behavior after being sentenced two years earlier to between 4 and 12 years in prison for fraud.

In March 2021, she was arrested again for staying in the United States with an expired visa and was held in an immigration police center (ICE). After several administrative appeals in the last year, including one to claim a booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine, she filed an appeal to remain in the United States, according to the NY Post.

With an unusual poise that allowed her to build an opulent past, the young woman presented herself as a rich German heiress with a fortune of 60 million dollars, which allowed her to gain the trust of her friends who lent her tens of thousands of dollars. and bank loans.

From November 2016 to August 2017, he traveled for free by private plane, stayed in luxury hotels and frequented the most exclusive lounges in Manhattan, without ever paying a penny, according to the New York justice that estimated in 2019 that the value of the scammed it rose to $275,000.

The daughter of a truck driver and a Russian merchant who emigrated to Germany in 2007, the young woman, who arrived in New York in 2013, tried to get a $22 million loan to set up a select club in Manhattan.

His bizarre story seduced the television producer Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”, “Scandal”) who has made a miniseries released for a month on Netflix, “Inventing Anna (Inventing Anna)”, with Julia Garner in the main role. According to the specialized press, Anna Sorokin would have received $320,000 from the streaming giant.

Source: AFP.