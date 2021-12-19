the false myth of the scaffolding

On the bonus facades with start and end of works, and with the balance of 10%, maximum attention to the false myth. That is, to the one according to which it is enough to mount a scaffolding to block the deduction at 90%. The one valid and in force for 2021 even if, by the current year, the works are not completed.

In fact, the taxpayer is required to pay no later than 31 December 2021 on the facades bonus with the beginning and end of the works. the share of the work that is to be borne by him. In this way, for the expenses incurred, he will be able to benefit from the 90% 2021 bonus even if the works will be finished in a subsequent period. And this being understood that it is possible that the bonus for the start and end of the work will be confirmed at 90% for 2022 as well. As reported in this article.

Bonus facades with the beginning and end of the work, and with the balance 10%. The false myth that it is enough to mount a scaffold

Hence, the 2021 facades bonus with the 10% balance must occur within the current year. In order to be able to benefit from the discount on the invoice. With the works that will then be able to continue in 2022. So, in the eyes of the tax authorities, regardless of the progress of the work.

This is an important condition to be respected if, contrary to expectations, the 90% start and finish bonus will not be confirmed for 2022 as well. In this case, in fact, the difference would be substantial. Since the tax deduction would drop from 90% to 60%. As foreseen in the version of the financial maneuver issued by the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The completion interventions on the facades will then have to be completed

By blocking the bonus, you start and finish work at 90%.

by paying the balance of 10% by 31 December 2021, the completion interventions must then clearly be carried out. And in that case it will be the Revenue Agency to verify everything during the control. Otherwise, the recovery of the unduly used tax deduction will be triggered. As well as, as an option, the recovery of the discount on the invoice or the transfer of the tax credit.