The “false way of aesthetics”: the network of collaborators and the botox injections, this is how the fake doctor from Viareggio operated

VIAREGGIO. The Modigliani of cosmetic surgery – as they had renamed him in Versilia – capable of restoring beauty and youth in the faces of the patients with a “pinch”, in reality – according to finance – was a forger. A braggart of regeneration. No degree in medicine and surgery, no qualification – therefore – to pick up a syringe, fill it with hyaluronic acid or botulinum, and perform the injection. Or – as he did – erase the stains of time on the skin.

A mockery, in short, for the approximately two hundred customers scattered throughout half of Italy, from Reggio Emilia to Pistoia, from Milan to Massa, – modern heads of Modì – who over the years have entrusted themselves to his care in search of lost perfection or a new youth, paying him “between 150 and 300 euros service – explain the investigators – paid strictly in cash”.

The finance investigation, closed in recent days by the Lucca prosecutor’s office, tells of a system in which Francesco Mungiardi55, of Calabrian origins but residing for years in Viareggio, she made use of compliant collaborators to illegally exercise – this is the main complaint of the public prosecutor – the medical profession.

Viareggio, fake cosmetic surgeon: where he operated and the instruments confiscated

According to the investigators, in fact, the applications took place inside beauty centers, private apartments and on one occasion even in the office of an accountant. For this reason, in addition to Mungiardi, the names of four other women also appear on the indictment who “would have procured customers or made their premises available to carry out the interventions”.

The current one is not the first and only investigation into the fifty-five-year-old: one has already been closed in abbreviated form, while another file is open to the Reggio prosecutor’s office and it is not excluded that it will be merged with the Tuscan one. But to bring out the flaw first, in 2018, was the transmission of Canale 5 “Striscia la Notizia”. The correspondent Chiara Squaglia came to Viareggio after receiving an anonymous report from a patient who, after an operation, found herself in the emergency room due to an infection. Then it was Mungiardi himself, intercepted in front of a beauty center a few meters from the Promenade, who admitted that he was not a doctor. But despite this – according to the investigators – he would have continued to practice the medical profession until March last year.

The investigators explain. “The investigations began in February 2021, when the fake surgeon was pinched while he was operating in a beauty center in Viareggio, intent on performing subcutaneous injections of Botox on the forehead of a client. Subsequent investigations made it possible to identify the vast clientele of the fake surgeon, over two hundred people, mainly women, residing throughout Tuscany: Viareggio, Massarosa, Camaiore, Pietrasanta, Forte dei Marmi, Massa, Lucca, Barga, Piano di Coreglia, Pescia , Montecatini, Fucecchio, Santa Croce sull’Arno, but also in the provinces of Milan and Reggio Emilia ».

It is by multiplying the number of services with the average cost of each that the public prosecutor estimated the money that the suspect would have collected in the abusive exercise of the profession at about 80 thousand euros. From this calculation, the preventive seizure of some assets aimed at confiscation was triggered in recent days. But not being the owner of cars or houses, the investigators had to settle for four watches (Rolex, Zenith, Patek Philippe, Longines), a gold bracelet and a few hundred euros in cash. «All valuables – explains the lawyer Andrea Bagatti who defends the 55-year-old – have already been returned to my client because they are assets he had in the previous era of the commission of the crimes “. Certainly well before having the employee of the Municipality of Viareggio write on the identity card, profession: doctor-surgeon. The latest mockery of the (false) way of beauty.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED