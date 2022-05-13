The families of the victims and victims of the collapse of the Surfside building will receive US$997 million

MIAMI.- The victims of the building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on June 24 of last year reached a $997 million settlement with insurers and defendants after the collapse that left 98 deadlocal media reported after a hearing held this Wednesday.

The proposed deal was announced by an attorney for the victims and is for a sum much higher than the numbers that had been disclosed in the middle of the litigation. It also comes after months of deep differences between family members who lost their relatives in the early hours of June 24 last at Champlain Towers South and those who survived, but were left with nothing.

Photo taken on June 30, 2021 after an apartment building collapsed in Surfside, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

During that time, an arbitrator appointed by a judge tried to settle differences in the claims of the affected people. But the “diametrically opposed” positions between the survivors and relatives of fatal victims made it difficult to reach a monetary agreement to compensate the damages, the arbitrator, Bruce Greer, had said.

“We have $997 million in proposed settlements before youand it could be 1 billion by the end of this week,” said the lawyer who represented the victims, Harley Tropin, quoted by The Miami Herald. “The money will be distributed. These victims will have some degree of relief,” she added.

“The deal right now is $997 million. There will be approximately another $100 million that we will recover for the victims.”indicated, for his part, Carlos Silva, one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers, to the AFP agency.

Champlain Towers South, in Miami, after the collapse, almost a year ago CHANDAN KHANNA – AFP

unknown so far how that money will be distributed among the residents of the building who survived, the owners of the apartments and the families who lost their loved ones.

The settlement, announced Wednesday in a Miami-Dade County court, settles a class-action lawsuit against several entities, including the builders of a building next to Champlain Towers South, accused of contributing to the collapse by generating vibrations while working on the building. adjacent land.

The reasons for the catastrophe have not yet been established with certainty, but the first elements of the investigation revealed that the structure of the building seemed to be degraded in some parts. After the collapse, firefighters worked for weeks looking for possible survivors. But, with the exception of a teenager rescued hours after the collapse, no one was found alive in the rubble.

The judge in charge of the case, Michael Hanzman, had already approved in March an agreement of 83 million dollars for the owners of apartments in the building.

AFP and AP Agencies