The family accompanied Gustavo Alfaro in the Monumental

Sports Writing

Wife, daughters and son-in-law of the technical director of Ecuador, Gustavo Alfaror, they attended the Monumental stadium to encourage him in his last match in the qualifying process against Argentina, on March 29, 2022.

During the previous meeting, Alfaro’s family was seen with a banner that reads: “Always with you – Your trident. Mom, Agus, Jose”.

Alfaro’s daughters are called Josefina and Agustina, and his wife Daniela Pignolo.

Similarly, during the celebrations at the end of the game, the Argentine strategist dedicated a few words to the Ecuadorian fans for the classification and to his family who were accompanying him in the stadium.

“I have my family out there, somewhere in the stadium that came from Argentina to support me like they have for 30 years.”

Ecuador qualified for Qatar 2022 two dates in advance, placing fourth with 26 units. The other classified South American teams are: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Peru who will have to play the playoff.

Likewise, the strategist mentioned on March 29 that they will have six preparation matches for the World Cup, “almost certainly three in the United States, perhaps two more in Europe and one more before the World Cup begins.”

Beautiful photo of Gustavo Alfaro’s family in the Monumental (wife and daughters). pic.twitter.com/oHdyP05LCM – José Alberto Molestina E. (@jamolestina) March 30, 2022