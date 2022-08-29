The family assistance process against gender violence

Lawrence Armenteros.

“Family must settle a assistance process against gender violence“. This is the solution proposed by the doctors of the specialty to detect gender violence early, since, as explained Lorenzo Armenteroshead of the Women’s Health Working Group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG)a Medical Writing “Primary Care is the gateway to alleviate this problem”.

To carry out this care process, Armenteros considers that “we must transform the protocol of the theoretical framework into a practical experience embodied in a care process. It is necessary that the protocols be transformed and it must be done using the diagnostic means that we have within our reach, as well as the telematic means and the algorithms that help to carry out a better detection, follow-up, treatment and collaborative work with other specialties”.

In addition, Armenteros assures that “if there is a type of Medicine in which it is possible to have technologyof a series of elements and tools, as well as a algorithm that would allow viewing the patient’s medical historyFamily doctors would have access to the key elements to diagnose, follow up, carry out interconsultations and work in collaboration with other specialists: psychologists, psychiatrists, occupational therapists Y social workersamong others”.

“The family doctor must assess not only the somatic aspects that can serve to detect gender violence, but also the organic, emotional and collaborative work”

Throughout this process, the family doctor “must assess not only the somatic aspects that can be used to detect gender-based violence, but also the organic, emotional and collaborative work aspects”. A problem that begins with the family doctor since, according to Armenteros, “the climate of trust, closeness and knowledge that this professional offers to his patientspositions them as essential elements, in addition to nurses, psychologists and psychiatrists”.

Even so, Armenteros is clear and assures that “as The main element of detection would be the Primary Care doctor and nursebecause if it is the psychiatrist who diagnoses signs of gender-based violence in a patient, this means that family doctors will have made a mistake”.

Primary training in gender violence

Regarding the training of health professionals in matters of gender violence, Armenteros assures that “since Primary Care has always been requested, since the role of the family doctor in this area it’s key. A problem that not only affects the affected women, but also the dignity of the specialist working with them.”

This “need” to incorporate this matter to curricular content of these specialists, in addition to many others, “is in such an immature phase that from the SEMG one cannot say anything else that society is willing to collaborate with Professional Management to deal with this problem”. A “lost” hope for Primary Care since, according to Armenteros, “it is not usual for them to ask for collaboration and we don’t expect it either”, he concludes.