The family doctor in proximity medicine in Oncohematology

Naples, March 14, 2022 – “The general practitioner plays a key role in all phases of tumor disease, from prevention, diagnosis, sharing of the therapeutic approach and monitoring of the patient for the early diagnosis of any recurrence of the disease. It also participates in the activation and implementation of integrated home care (ADI), in the various levels of complexity for the continuity of care and manages the final stages of life, when the therapies aimed at healing or combating the pathology have become ineffective ” .These are the words of Gaetano PiccinocchiPresident of the Provincial Section of SIMG Napoli, pronounced on the occasion of the Winter School 2022 of Naplesby title “Change the health. Reinventing Processes, Roles and Skills“, Organized by Motori Sanità, promoted and disseminated by Mondosanità and Dentro la Salute and realized with the unconditional contribution of Janssen Oncology Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, in the session”Proximity medicine in Oncohematology: perspectives in the Campania Region“.

The doctor has highlighted the strategic role of the general practitioner in a complex area such as oncohematology at every stage of the care and assistance path of the cancer patient, precisely because of the relationship of trust that he establishes with the patient and for knowledge of his lifestyles, the general practitioner is the health worker capable of carrying out appropriate and continuous “counseling”. The doctor also informs his patients on the opportunity to undergo the screening provided at national and regional level for the early diagnosis of oncological pathologies and being aware of the patient’s family history can promote targeted prevention for oncological pathologies with an imprint. genetics.

The general practitioner, very often, is the one who formulates the first hypothesis of suspected neoplastic pathology and has therefore a strategic role in the early diagnosis of diseases, prescribing the appropriate diagnostic procedure on the basis of the symptoms manifested by the patient and activating the referral to the specialist for the definition of the diagnostic and therapeutic path. Once the possible therapeutic options have been defined, the general practitioner accompanies the patient, promptly informing him about the risks and benefits associated with the various options and possible sequelae, in order to allow a free and conscious choice. It followsso, the patient throughout the therapeutic process, in particular with respect to adherence to therapy, in the presence and subsequent management of the side effects of drug therapies or the after-effects of any surgical interventions as well as, possibly, in the management of pain therapy. The general practitioner, in follow up phase, is attentive to the patient’s compliance with the diagnostic process and to detect suspicious signs or symptoms for the early diagnosis of any recurrence of the disease. It also helps the patient to manage their anxiety regarding the possible reappearance of the disease, through correct information that also takes into account the ways in which the patient manages their health problems.

In the end accompanies the patient in the most advanced and terminal stages of the disease, when the patient has a greater need for global care if not for an “impossible” recovery for a quality of life to be promoted. “All this could be nullified in the absence of a real and effective collaboration with all the specialists who share the management of the cancer patient. The Campania cancer network, which many family doctors have joined, is a very useful tool for professional integration ”concluded Gaetano Piccinocchi.

