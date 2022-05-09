“The family doctor is still the backbone of the territorial system”

On 7 May a conference was held organized by the Piacenza Ausl dedicated to the “Reorganization of territorial care” (also advertised by this newspaper). “General practitioners – the Fimmg Piacenza board intervenes, bringing together general practitioners – were invited as listeners. No representative was involved neither in the organization of the event nor in the presentation of the point of view of those who, on a daily basis, were freely chosen by the citizens as their trusted doctor. The Region and consequently our Ausl obviously does not consider it important to deal with the professional figures who have always been at the center of the activity of the national health system. Perhaps for fear of critical issues emerging which are however there for all to see (see for example the problem of waiting lists) “.

«The general practitioner, working closely with the citizens and being their preferential interlocutor, is well aware of the critical issues of the system and is the spokesperson for the healthcare needs reported by the population. If we had been asked, we would have asked some questions. Will painstakingly but imperfectly constructed general medicine continue to exist in recent decades? There will still be the network distributed on the territory (proximity) and the relationship with the citizen linked to his free but revocable choice of his family doctor? “.

«The political decision maker will explain why he is willing to hire a few tens of thousands of family nurses e unwilling to provide a few dozen nurses to family doctor teams? Someone will explain to us why we expect an improvement in efficiency through the new districts of 100,000 inhabitants and Community Houses of 40,000 inhabitants and others. through an investment in lighter territorial units of proximity like the well-organized medicines of family doctors? And locally, when they will be discussed agreements on the management of chronicity long overdue? ».

«’Divide et impera’, an ancient motto that is always valid, especially when a company wants to impose new rules. The Fimmg union hopes that the evident fracture will not be irremediable. Integration between all the figures operating in the health system is essential, but the doctor must still be the backbone of the territorial health organization. The national health system is at stake ».

The management of Fimmg Piacenza