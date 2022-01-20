the family grows with Sport Turismo

MORE ROAD APPEARANCE – The Porsche Taycan with station wagon body is available in a new variant. It is called Sport Turismo and, from an aesthetic point of view, it differs from the already known Cross Turismo for the absence of the unpainted fascias, inspired by SUVs, which run along the lower part of the car. There Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo can already be ordered with list prices ranging from 90,227, for the basic version, up to 193,520 euros, for the Turbo S.

WIDE CHOICE OF POWER – The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo is offered in five versions, both rear and all-wheel drive: basic, with 408 HP (476 with the Performance battery) and rear-wheel drive, 4S, with 530 HP and all-wheel drive (571 HP with Performance battery), GTS, Turbo and Turbo S, which have four-wheel drive with a power of 598, 680 and 761 hp respectively. The most performing is the Turbo S, which accelerates from 0 to 100 in 2.8 seconds; the one with the greatest autonomy is the 4S Sport Turismo, which travels up to 498 km “with a full tank”.

A LITTLE MORE SPACE – Being a station wagon, albeit a sporty one, the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo it has more space than the sedan version, which translates into an additional 45 millimeters for the rear seat, and 9 mm for the driver. The more easily accessible tailgate has a capacity of 405 liters (the capacity also depends on the type of equipment), which reaches 1,212 with the rear seats folded down.

PHOTOCROMATIC ROOF – Debuts as an option for the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo the panoramic glass roof with liquid crystal film and Sunshine Control, which has the particular characteristic of having the glass surface divided into nine sections that can be controlled individually, with the possibility for the user to vary between the transparent glass and the opaque.