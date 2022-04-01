“The family is not protected by blows”

Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar today expressed his “absolute rejection” of Will Smith’s act of violence at the Oscars and his subsequent speech, which he defines as “fundamentalist”: “The family is not defended or protected by hitting, and no, the devil does not take advantage of the climactic moments to do his thing“.

In a first-person chronicle published this Wednesday, March 30, in elDiario.esPedro Almodóvar relates that he was just four meters from where the controversial attack occurred from Will Smith to comedian Chris Rock: “In the general chopped shots I am the little white head that you see in the photo,” he remarks.

“I was very close to the protagonists and it gives me a feeling of absolute rejection what I saw and what I heard”, he says about the incident triggered by a joke about Smith’s wife’s alopecia, and about his justifications when he picked up the award for best actor.



The slap that made history. From Will Smith to Chris Rock. Reuters Photo

Criticism of the speech

On a speech “which seemed more like that of a preacher“, according to the filmmaker, Smith, through tears, said: “Denzel Washington warned me: at the highest moment is when the devil comes for you”.

“The devil, in fact, does not exist”ditch Almodóvar today on “a fundamentalist speech that we should not have heard or seen. And he adds that “some are grateful that it was the only real moment of the ceremony, they refer to that faceless monster that is social networks.”

“For them, avid for carrion, it was without a doubt the great moment of the night,” underlines Almodóvar, who says he refuses “that episode marks the gala and is the protagonist of a ceremony where much more happened and of much greater interest“.

Among other things, he recalls that he won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film Drive My Car, which for him is “without question the best film of the year” and also the documentary Summer of Soulhis favorite.

In addition, he highlights how he took advantage of his trip to Los Angeles to meet some actors “thinking about the casting of Cate Blanchett’s film based on five stories by Lucia Berlin (taken from her “bible” Manual For Cleaning Ladies).

Chris Rock also spoke



Chris Rock at the Oscars. A difficult night. AFP Photo

Chris Rock has been silent since walking off the stage at the Dolby Theater on Sunday night at the Oscars after being slapped by Will Smith.

The comedian, who had made a joke in bad taste regarding the bald head of Jada Pinkett Williams, also did not want to file a lawsuit with the Los Angeles Police, the same Sunday, once the Oscar ceremony was over.

But on Wednesday, March 30, he had a show scheduled in Boston, a stand-up that he usually does. And this time it was a full room.

How was your weekend?” he started, to the laughter of the public who paid an exorbitant premium to be there, as we will tell.

“I don’t have a lot of shit about what happened, so if you heard that, I have a whole show that I wrote before this weekend. I’m still processing what happened. So at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and fun.”

Someone in the audience -reports Variety, one of the media present at the stand-up show-, shouted “Fuck Will Smith!”.

Source: EFE

wd