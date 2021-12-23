News

The Family Man, what's the moral of the film?

Tonight, at 9:30 pm, on Rete 4, the film will be broadcast “The Family Man”, directed by Brett Ratner and starring Nicolas Cage and Tea Leoni.

The film, released in 2000, is inspired by “The Life is Beautiful”, famous 1946 film directed by Frank Capra.

Nicolas Cage plays the role of Jack Campbell, a man who is allowed to live, even if for a short time, the life he could have had if 13 years ago had opted for a different choice, namely not to let go of his then girlfriend, Kate Reynolds.

The film is often re-proposed during the Christmas period because it contains a very significant moral. In the course of the plot, in fact, it comes out how Jack realizes how important it is to have a family and be surrounded by the love of loved ones: a “gift” far superior to that of a millionaire job.

Morality focuses precisely on this, that is on the importance of love and of the family in life, which represent the true riches to be achieved. The film also wants to reflect on how the choices are made in life have consequences in the future: however, as with Jack Campbell, each of us can ask remedy for wrong decisions and improve one’s existence.

