the family of a death row inmate challenges Lionel Messi

THE SPORTS SCAN – Ambassador of Saudi tourism since May, Lionel Messi has received a curious letter imploring his help in saving the life of a young man sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia.

The family of a young man facing death threats in Saudi Arabia after he was arrested aged 15 have written to Lionel Messi – the country’s new tourism ambassador – asking him to intervene in the case.

Mohammed al Faraj was arrested in 2017 for alleged ‘crimes’ against the Saudi regime and prosecutors have demanded the maximum sentence, although his family say he was tortured to extract a confession. The content of the letter was published by the British media Times

“We respectfully request your attention and the opportunity to bring to light the plight of our beloved Mohammed, who was taken from us when he was just a child. As Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambassador, you (Messi) hold a position of great influence. Will you use it to save our young man’s life? Prison guards assaulted him, kicked him, and handcuffed his arms above his head for hours. How can they treat a child so callously and brutally?” writes the family of the young man in the letter sent to the Pulga.

Arrested while bowling with his friends, Mohammed al Faraj was immediately sent to an adult prison, despite his very young age.