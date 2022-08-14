the family of a young man sentenced to death asks for Messi’s help

Saudi Arabia’s new tourism ambassador, Lionel Messi has received a very special request. The intervention of the Parisian striker is demanded by the family of Mohammed al Faraj, a young man sentenced to death.

A few months after being named Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambassador, Lionel Messi has just received a particularly delicate mission. The seven-time Ballon d’Or is called for help by the family of Mohammed al Faraj, a young man arrested in 2017 at the age of 15 for crimes committed against the Saudi regime, as reported by the Times.

The family, who have personally written to the player, denounces the torture carried out to obtain a confession, while the prosecutors have requested the maximum penalty, namely the death penalty. Last May, Messi took advantage of a few days off to travel to Saudi Arabia and promote local tourism there. An operation that had questioned, because of the fresh relations between this Gulf country and its neighbor Qatar, owner of PSG.

Hamilton already called for help in March

A few months ago, the family of Abdullah al-Howaiti, another young Saudi man sentenced to death (for the robbery of a jewelry store which led to the death of a policeman), had arrested Lewis Hamilton so that the Mercedes driver tried to change his fate. Also denouncing torture, the letter had reached the Briton.

“I heard that a letter was sent to me by a 14 year old who is on death row, he had reacted. 14! You don’t know what you do in life. I am always open to a discussion to learn more (…) In 2022, it’s easy to make changes.” It remains to be seen whether he will be imitated by Lionel Messi.