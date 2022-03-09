The family outing of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, the romantic walk of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz: celebrities in a click

Family outing. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed a day outdoors with her daughter at a Beverly Hills park near their home. They were seen hugging and celebrating the good time they had with the girl (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Hailey Bieber continues in Paris, where she traveled to attend Fashion Week, and was invited to the parade of an exclusive brand. To do this, the model and wife of Justin Bieber chose to wear a black dress with a floor-length faux fur coat. Also, she wore sunglasses.

It did not go unnoticed. Emily Ratajkowski went for a walk through the streets of her neighborhood in New York and set a trend with her look: she wore a black top with a polo neck that she combined with a coat of the same color and wore camouflage pants

romantic walk Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz walked the streets of West Hollywood. They toured a well-known shopping mall and visited the most exclusive stores. She wore a green outfit that she combined with a gray scarf, while he wore blue pants with a white shirt and a sweater.

Paris Jackson was one of the many celebrities who traveled to Paris to participate in Fashion Week and was invited to the parade of a major brand. To do this, she wore a look that did not go unnoticed: a dress printed with transparencies and multicolored with a cut on the sides. In addition, she wore black shoes and a pink sweater with light blue on her shoulders.

Kate Hudson took a walk through the streets of her neighborhood in Los Angeles. For this, she wore a gray jogging that she combined with a sweater and wore pink sunglasses.

Rihanna also traveled to Paris to see the new trends they showed at Fashion Week and attended the shows of exclusive brands. She wore an aqua green catsuit that she matched with her sunglasses and with which she showed her pregnancy: she is expecting a child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Jessica Alves went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in London with a group of friends. To do this, she wore a gold dress with a neckline and a black faux fur coat that she combined with her leather bag.

Shopping day. Lucy Hale toured the most exclusive stores of a renowned shopping mall in Studio City. She wore black pants, a printed shirt and a white coat. Also, she carried a green bag

Dua Lipa was photographed while taking a walk through the streets of New Jersey. The artist sought to go unnoticed by wearing a cap. She wore a total black look: body, pants and jacket that she combined with her bag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

