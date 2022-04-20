The family walk of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarznegger, the romantic night of Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego: celebrities in a click

Elba Marcovecchio, hours after marrying Lanata: “After being widowed, it was hard for me to accept that I deserved to love again”

Who is she, how does she think and what does the lawyer feel who, on Saturday, April 23, will achieve that, for the first time, the atheist journalist says “yes, I do” before the eyes of God. The origins of him. How much it cost her to overcome the death of her husband – “I was 34 and had two babies when the doctor gave me his condolences” – and to rethink herself as a woman: “Feeling hurt me, it took me years to respond to a man’s message.” The intimacy of life with Jorge and the decision to maintain “a marriage with separate houses”

Mitzy spoke of his estrangement with Verónica Castro and sent her a message: “I’m not a thief”

The so-called “designer of the stars” recalled how the strong friendship that for years formed alongside the emblematic actress and host ended

Acapulco Shore 9 final chapter: goodbyes, fights and kisses of three

The most controversial family of MTV closed with a flourish, but Paramount + is already preparing the first All Stars version with various countries, including Mexico

Unusual: two winners of The 8 million steps refused to continue participating

The champion and the finalist of the first edition of the cycle gave up the possibility of continuing to compete in the night program

The Hotel of the Famous: the departures of Rodrigo Noya and Matilda Blanco and the controversy over the new participant

The production did not allow the actor to save the image consultant and both left the reality show. In addition, an income caused a stir among the contestants

