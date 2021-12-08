The famous actor is part of a band: did you know?

The very famous American actor, also loved Italy, is also a very good musician and member of a band: the background is surprising.

There are several Italian and non-Italian actors who have a great passion for music: the famous Clint Eastwood plays the piano for example, Bruce Willis is a great accordion expert while Russel Crowe can play guitar very well. In most cases, music remains for them only a hobby, something that they practice privately and in any case not professionally, taken as they are by the various work commitments between one set and another.

Some actors, however, have decided to invest their time to build a career in music that is complementary to that in the world of cinema. One among all is the magnetic Jared Leto, winner of an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film Dallas Buyers Club and at the same time leader of the band Thirty Second to Mars. But Jared Leto is not the only one: also another very famous Hollywood actor, well known and loved here in Italy, carries on a brilliant musical career together with his band. Let’s find out who it is.

Actor Johnny Depp is part of a band

The famous actor who is part of a band is the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow de Pirates of the Caribbean: Johnny Depp. Not everyone knows it but the famous actor has always had a great passion for music and facts as a young man that was the career he always wanted to pursue. He started acting quite by accident, when Nicolas Cage advised him to participate in an audition, just to rehearse. Since that first lucky casting, Johnny Depp has made a name for himself in the world of American cinema, without ever forgetting his first true passion.

Excellent guitarist and energetic and magnetic performer, over the years actor Johnny Depp has been part of several musical bands. The project he is now part of was born in 2015 and is called Hollywood Vampires. The rock band took its name from a famous club founded by Alice Cooper in Los Angeles and already has assets 2 music albums. Have you ever listened to their music?