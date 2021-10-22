the famous actress reveals everything

A choice at least out of the ordinary: the famous actress does it every time to feel safer and avoid death

In these days we have told you about some of the greatest quirks or eating habits VIPs from all over the world, but the out-of-the-ordinary choices made by these people are not limited to food alone.

After all, even each of us has some particular or secret habit that maybe we are ashamed to share. On the other hand, there are those who keep nothing for themselves and reveal everything in print and social networks as soon as they can. For example Megan Fox, who has made many “strange” statements in his life.

The famous actress during her career has already accused director Michael Bay, calling him a Nazi, and has claimed that she wants to shoot her boyfriend Brian Austin Green (David of Beverly Hill, for those who were young in the 90s). But hear what Fox does for averting death.

Megan Fox and the fear of flying: the famous actress reveals her infallible method

The lead actress of Transformers and Jennifer’s body, in fact, has one terrible fear of flying since he was about 20 years old. Obviously, for work reasons, she is still forced to get on the plane to move around the world, but the nervousness and anxiety at that moment are the masters.

So Megan Fox had to find a very personal remedy to overcome her fear of flying and the fear of dying during a journey. “I know for a fact that it is not in my destiny die listening Britney Spears. So I always hear it in my headphones while I fly, ”the movie star said on the Kelly Clarkson Show last May.

According to Megan, there are songs “suitable” for the soundtrack of her own death, while others like Britney’s are more reassuring and have made her pass the fear of dying during a flight. Could this really be the case or was it just another nasty Fox shot on live television?