News
the famous and most significant phrases
November 25 is the “World Day against Violence against Women”. Every day, in Italy, there are 89 women victims of gender-based violence: in 2021, they were 109 femicides, 40% of all murders committed. 93 occurred in the family-affective context and, in particular, 63 at the hands of the partner or ex-partner. Very alarming data, which make us understand how much respect for women is very often not put into practice.
Phrases about violence against women
Many were those who fought for this phenomenon to end, condemning all forms of violence and, specifically, violence against women. Here are some of the most significant.
- Violence against women is perhaps the most shameful violation of human rights. It knows no borders or geography, culture or wealth. As long as it continues, we cannot expect to have made real progress towards equality, development and peace ”. (Kofi Annan)
- We have been loved and hated, adored and denied, kissed and killed, just because we are women ”. (Alda Merini)
- “A woman should be two things: who and what she wants”. (Coco Chanel)
- “Every woman deserves a man who spoils her lipstick, not her mascara.” (Marilyn Monroe)
- “Women are made to be loved, not to be understood”. (Oscar Wilde)
- “For all the violence consumed on her, for all the humiliations she suffered, for her body that you exploited, for her intelligence that you trampled on, for the ignorance in which you left her, for the freedom that you you denied, by the mouth you plugged it, by the wings you cut it off,
for all this: standing, gentlemen, in front of a woman ”. (William Shakespeare)
- “If you see yourself with the heel other, with the love for yourself you will see yourself immense”. (Frida Kahlo)
- “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them “. (Margaret Atwood)
- “Femicide is something cultural, ancestral, atavistic. We have been going out for millennia in which up to 40 years ago Italy contemplated the honor killing and if you beat your wife it meant you were correcting her ”. (Myrta Merlino)
- “Violence against women is a frightening violation of human rights. But it is not inevitable. We can put an end to all this ”. (Nicole Kidman)
- No woman should be the victim of physical abuse. Women need to feel like they are never alone. (Salma Hayek)
- The main goal of the future is to stop the violence. The world is addicted to it. (Bill Cosby)
- Whenever he raised his hands to her, he brutally killed a prince from a fairy tale somewhere deep in her heart. (Akshay Vasu)
- Violence against women is the last refuge of immoral and disgusting men. (Sir Kristian Goldmund Aumann)
- As part of the healing process, change your perception of yourself from “victim” to that of “witness” and “survivor”. (Don Easton)
- If a woman is being harassed, is it because she asked for it? Did she get dressed for this? Did he walk for it? Did he speak for it? I would like to challenge this belief. (Fatima Mohammed)