The famous astrologer Mauricio Puerta tells SEMANA what the stars say about Shakira. not good news

It is not a good time for Aquarians. This is what Mauricio Puerta says and begins to list all those who have suffered misfortune, starting with Vicente Fernández and Darío Gómez. Shakira, who was born on February 2, is not pursued by such a tragic destiny, but very turbulent moments.

The barranquillera is going through a very difficult divorce with Gerard Piqué, who decided to go out with the one who would have put her horns: Clara Chía. “A couple of days ago I took some photos of Clara Chía in Barcelona, where obviously the girl looks identical to Shakira. Even more so, if we compare them with some that I took from the Barranquilla woman a few years ago”, said Jordi Martin, Spanish correspondent for the program The fat and the skinny Y one of the paparazzi that has been most aware of the couple.

And, in addition, the treasury of Spain has it in its sights. The Prosecutor’s Office accuses the Colombian singer Shakira of having used a “corporate framework” created years before so as not to pay taxes in Spain in the years of 2012, 2013 and 2014, despite the fact that he already resided in the country more than the 183 days a year stipulated by law.

Puerta, who has known Shakira for years, since the woman from Barranquilla has consulted him in the past, told SEMANA what could come for her.

WEEK: You celebrate the golden anniversary of this profession. What do these 50 years mean?

Mauricio Puerta (MP): I have two fundamental dates in my life. On July 13, 1972, I arrived as an archaeologist to work in Tierradentro and before I got out of the car I already knew that I was going to stay there. I have been living there for 50 years. I was never able to go out again. Six months later, on January 13, 1973, I became interested in astrology. If arriving in Tierradentro gave meaning to my external life, studying astrology gave meaning to my internal life. What astrology teaches us is that we are universes, one with the universe.

SEMANA: What is an astral chart?

PM: It is a script, a script full of symbols that you have to know how to interpret. A personal script… the worm has his script: to become a butterfly. But will he? Because there are many birds that also have their script. What is the bird? Fear, anguish, lack of faith, bad temper, what they call the seven deadly sins, which by the way was one for each planet.

SEMANA: Every time there is a historical event, it is said that the stars aligned. What happened for this change that Colombia is experiencing?

PM: What was lined up for Gustavo Petro to win? We are in the year of the aries. Rodolfo Hernández is also an Aries. They both had Jupiter above them. There is even an astrologer there who watches all my programs and has the same phrases that I use and copies me, I think. They call him the clone of Mauricio Puerta. He heard that we are in the year of the Aries and then he said that he was going to win Petro and that Petro and Rodolfo Hernández would pass. 12 years ago we were also in that year and Petro was mayor. Jupiter is the god of Olympus, so if an Aries wants to be on Olympus he must know how to do it. I can’t talk about that, I have reservations because I’m the only person who has Petro’s birth chart, the real one. The question is not why he won, but how he is going to fare.

SEMANA: And what is the answer?

PM: Aries are ruled by Mars, the god of war. He already had a warrior costume. He is also the leader, because he is the first sign of the zodiac. He is a very secretive man. That is in the essence of it. But it seems to me that in politics, one does not have friends. One has masks that you take off and put back on. There is an object in the zodiac called the Black Moon, they are frustrations, sadness, failures, abandonment…

Mauricio Puerta says that everything that has to do with the tax is from a character named Saturno, who is now favoring Gustavo Petro. – Photo: Esteban Vega

SEMANA: What role does Verónica Alcocer play in the president’s life?

PM: Verónica Alcocer I think is going to be the miracle of this Government. Zero protocols, she wants to be her, she is not going to shine for being the first lady or Petro’s wife. She has to shine like Verónica Alcocer. Let them judge her because she dances, because she dresses… ‘Wednesday’ is the protocol. She can be the first lady who leaves a mark and something very well done in the country.

SEMANA: Does the tax pass to the president?

PM: Everything that has to do with the tax is from a character named Saturno, who is now favoring Gustavo Petro, but it only favors him until March 6 of the following year. The person who manages the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Ocampo, of whom I am very close and at the time I have made his astral chart, is a Sagittarius, the god of Olympus.

SEMANA: In these 50 years, you have been an exceptional witness to the history of Colombia, a very turbulent history. Is it true that you warned Galán of his own death?

PM: The story with Galán is very sad for me because Luis Carlos consulted me a lot. He was a pound. Gaviria, who is Aries, is the complement. We were meeting with Dr. Galán at the home of a cousin of mine, Lucía Ángel. I told him: “Luis Carlos, Mars –the god of War– is passing through your 12th house. The 12th house is that of hidden enemies. So take care of yourself because if Mars is the god of war, then war is a bullet, blood”. He told me that he had an appointment in Soacha. And I told him “don’t go”. He replied that he should go and I told him, between laughs, “of course, how are you going to say that an astrologer told you not to go”.

Mauricio Puerta assures that what astrology teaches is that we are universes, one with the universe. – Photo: Esteban Vega

SEMANA: That story gave you national relevance…

PM: Sadly. It made me ‘popular’. Because that story was told on the cover of SEMANA in May 1993. And that’s when many people started looking for me.

SEMANA: And the kidnapping of Diana Turbay?

PM: Diana was related to some relatives of mine. I still have the memory of her when they call me to ask about her. I told them: “Look, you have until mid-February to rescue her because Diana Turbay, according to her birth chart, has Saturn in a certain place.” She didn’t give them time for that and she died there.

SEMANA: But he also screwed up…

PM: Of course, for example, I said that Serpa was going to win the presidency. Later, when they ask me, I answer that my mother hated Andrés Pastrana and they disinherited me. It was a joke. I said that I was going to go to the second round and then win, in a program with Jaime Bayly.

SEMANA: Why do you think people look for you?

PM: And who doesn’t want to know what the future will be? It’s not that I’m a fortune teller. To be a fortune teller is to discover in which hand I have a coin. For astrology you have to study a lot too: history, mythology, philosophy, religions, psychology… I’m 72 years old. I share what I have learned, but I also learn from each person.

Mauricio Puerta says that he has a list of the times I have been saved from dying. – Photo: Esteban Vega

SEMANA: Have you made astrological charts of people who haven’t asked you to?

PM: Yes, of course, very often; I attend ladies who want to know the letter from her husband. We scanned them (laughs).

SEMANA: I was referring more to whether he consults with the stars about things like, for example, how will Shakira do after this divorce?

PM: I did write the letter to Shakira. In fact, I accompanied her when she planned to have her children. What I can tell you is that Shakira is an Aquarius and Piqué too. They were born on the same day, years apart. Aquarians have Saturn above them right now, so everyone with Saturn above them is in trouble. Vicente Fernández and Darío Gómez were Aquarians. Shakira what she has is the law on top and the whole issue of divorce. So what happens is that she has not called me again so I can tell her that Saturno will only be here until March 6, 2023 and will return to her life until 27 or 30 years later. But she can be scarred either by Spanish law or by divorce.

SEMANA: Have you made the astral chart to characters in illegality?

PM: Once a person asked me: “Doctor Puerta, it is true that all those people that one sends to kill, do the spirits then take care of one?”. And seeing the astral chart I told him: “Don’t worry, in about two months you will find out.” Later, through the news, I found out who he was and, in effect, they had “fumigated” him.

SEMANA: Did you have any contact with Pablo Escobar?

PM: On that cover of SEMANA they had asked me about him and I answered that Pablo Escobar was killed that year before December. I had said that they all belonged to the mutable cross: Gemini is the daughter; virgo, the wife; Sagittarius, Pablo Escobar, and Pisces, the son. Then I got a call. I answered and someone on the other end told me: “Doctor Puerta, talk to the widow”. I asked him: which widow? “The widow of the one you said in the magazine that they were going to kill him.” I made the birth chart for her and her two children. Years later, the son told that story in his book and thanked me very much. He wanted to kill and eat the dead, I advised him to turn all this poison, like snakes, into serum.

Mauricio Puerta talks about Shakira and says that she can be scarred either by Spanish law or by divorce. – Photo: Esteban Vega

SEMANA: In these 50 years I imagine that there are many things in life to be thankful for, what are yours?

PM: That is a good question. I have the list of the times I have saved myself from dying. The first time was January 1, 1962. I found out ten years later why I hadn’t died that day, and it was because I had to get to Tierradentro, that was my script. One day there I wondered why I hadn’t been born rich so I could help them more. And a voice answered me, because if you were born rich you would never have made it to Tierradentro. But don’t worry, nothing will be missing. I went there to work with the dead as an astrologer, but the living made me stay there. As an anecdote, I’ll tell you that I once met the guerrillas there. I asked them why, after being there for so many years, they had never kidnapped me. And one answered me: “No, doctor, who knows what you turn one into later?”