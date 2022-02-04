The famous band blows everyone away

One of the most famous and acclaimed bands in the world caught everyone off guard with a sensational announcement. Fans don’t believe it.

One of the most famous and acclaimed groups in rock history has decided once again to take everyone by surprise. The announcement comes like a bolt from the blue, at a time when nobody really expected it.

We are speaking without exaggeration of an absolute band among the best known and most idolized of every era. They are probably also your favorites, since with over one hundred million records sold have made their way around the world and have obtained a long series of prestigious awards and recognitions.

The group it achieved a great notoriety especially between the late eighties and ninetieswhen some sensational hits have conquered the first places of all rankings. They formed in Califonia, Los Angeles, way back in 1983, under the provisional name of “Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem”. So they released eleven pivotal albums that they have served as inspiration to entire generations of musicians. Their first performance took place at the historic Rhythm Lounge, and those present were so impressed that they invited them to repeat themselves in the following evenings.

The singer, of Lithuanian origin, began to get passionate to music from a very young age. Didn’t have avery easy childhood as his parents got divorced when he was just three years old. In fact, his father had some problems related to drug use and drug dealing. This had a severe impact on emotional stability of the boy, however, managed to break away from that complicated situation and cultivate one just the same musical career very successful.

We are talking about the mythical Anthony Kiedis, charismatic frontman of the Red Hot Chili Peppers with whom he recorded the albums “Mother’s Milk”, “BloodSugarSexMagik”, “Californication” and “By The Way”. In addition to music, he also had an unsuspected career as an actor, even acting with Sylvester Stallone in the movie FIST of 1978.

The last album of the band “Getaway” dates back to 2016, and yet in the last few hours, incredible news has emerged. When fans had lost all hope of seeing them again, the new single “Black Summer” arrived, anticipating the release of the new album “Unlimited Love”, scheduled for next April. It will contain 17 unreleased songs: hold on tight, in Italy we will see them live on June 18 in Florence as part of the Firenze Rock event.