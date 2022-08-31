The famous boyfriends that Ana de Armas had

Anne of Arms He rose to fame with the Spanish series “El Internado” (2007-2010) and then moved to Los Angeles, California to try his luck in Hollywood. Thanks to his effort and his work, he achieved well-known roles that earned him international fame and also met people who stole his heart.

Although the actress became known in Spain, she was born in Havana, Cuba, in 1988 and decided to become an actress when she was 12 years old. She had some jobs in her native country, but because of her grandparents she got Spanish citizenship and at the age of 18 she moved to Madrid, since then her success has not stopped growing.

When she arrived in the Old Continent she met her first boyfriend, Marc Clotet, a Spanish actor known mainly for his participation in television series and movies such as “Fisica o Química” and “La voz dormida”. The relationship started in 2010 and they got married a year later, but the love lasted until 2013 when they got divorced.

That same year came into his life David Victoriadirector, screenwriter and producer of Spanish cinema, who made recognized works such as “No Matarás”, by Mario Casas, which received many nominations, including the Goya awards. Anne of Arms She was in a relationship with him for only a year and everything ended overnight.

From 2017 to 2018, the actress had an affair with the Cuban painter Alejandro Pineiro Bello whom she accompanied in many of her exhibitions and was very much in love with. Her relationship became known through social networks and Piñero also accompanied her on red carpets such as “blade runner 2049“.

But without a doubt the most mediatic relationship he had Anne of Arms was that of Ben Affleckwhom he met during the filming of “Deep Water” in the fall of 2019. Both were very happy, the paparazzi photographed them on the street and even the Cuban woman was shown many times with the children that the actor has with Jennifer Garner.

“The relationship between the two was complicated, Ana does not want to live permanently in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to since their children reside there,” a source revealed at the time. Anne of Arms he wanted to move to New York and this was one of the reasons why the couple did not work out.

They added: “This was mutual and developed on amicable terms. They are at different stages of their lives but there is great love and respect. Ben continues to work on himself. He has three agreed jobs and is a great father.” home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives today.”

This was the last media relationship that was known to Anne of Arms and so far no couple has been shown or shared content on social networks. On your side, Ben Affleck returned to his first love, Jennifer Lopezwhom he married in Las Vegas last July and there was a second ceremony days ago in California.

