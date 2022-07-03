The famous car that dazzles with Margot Robbie

The movie about the famous Mattel doll is making people talk. An iconic and classic car will star in the film under the leadership of Barbie, to say: Margot Robbie. Next, a history of automotive culture and filming.

July 03, 2022 08:45 a.m.

Perhaps we are in front of the most famous toy in Western culture. It is nothing more and nothing less than “Barbie”. the famous mattel doll is at the center of the industry’s attention Hollywoodannounced the premiere date and confirmed, through images, advances of the shooting.

The producer Warner Bros. Pictures released photographs of the filming of the long-awaited film. Within its classic print in pastel pink tones, Barbie is expectant and smiling in the interpretation of the actress margot robbie. Robbie, as you may know, is building an outstanding career: “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “Suicide Squad”.

Barbie, we know, has her male character. This is Ken, the good-looking boy with a white smile who participates in the adventures that take the protagonist from here to there. Who will put on the shoes (or tennis shoes) of Ken will be the versatile Ryan Gosling. We know Gosling well for his roles in “Blade Runner: 2046”, “Drive”, “La La Land”, “Song to song”.

In turn, it is worth mentioning that the direction of the film will be in charge of the talented Greta Gerwig (“Jackie”, Mistress America”), and the argument will be based on a script written by Gerwig herself in collaboration with Noah Baumbach.

In this writing we are devoted to cinema and automotive culture, and we are fascinated when these two apparently separate “worlds” come together in a shoot. It is known that Barbie has a convertible car, but it was not yet known what said vehicle would be in the film..

Finally, the secret came out. Barbie’s car, which will be driven by Margot Robbie, will be a classic car. What’s more, it’s a relic of the American auto industry: Chevrolet Corvette C1.

What does the “C1” indicate? Indicates that it is the First generation of Corvettes that went on the market. We are talking about a car that was on the market between 1953 and 1963, this model was supplanted by the Corvette C2 in 1963, lasting until 1968.

Complete in pink, with details in white and gold, the Corvette C1 It is, without a doubt, a successful idea on the part of the Barbie production. It fits right in with the concept of the Mattel doll. Vintage, elegant, cool.

Let’s see some features of the Chevrolet Corvette C1. It has a front and longitudinal engine with 8 cylinders placed in V and 16 valves, allowing a maximum power of 233 CV at 4800 rpm and a maximum torque of 407 Nm at 3000 rpm. All commanded by a 4-speed manual gearbox.

As you will see, readers, Barbie advances through careful production. We’ll see if the film lives up to the concept.

“Barbie”: Margot Robbie next to the Chevrolet Corvette C1.

Source Cover Image: ELLE Magazine.