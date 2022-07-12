The famous designer Nancy González will continue in jail; judge denied release request

The famous designer Nancy Teresa González, known for her expensive and exclusive leather bags, will continue to be deprived of liberty. This was decided by the 30th Circuit Court of Bogotá, which denied the request made by her defense, according to which there were errors at the time of her capture, and that is why they demanded her freedom.

Regarding the decision, the court was clear in explaining that González “has not been the object of illegal detention, disappearance, cruel or incommunicado treatment by the authorities, nor does it prove that he has requested his release from the prosecutor. Since there is no violation of her rights and she has been placed at the disposal of the competent authority, which must define, in the shortest possible time, what concerns the extradition request, among other aspects, it is not possible to conclude that she is illegally deprived of her rights. freedom”.

The renowned designer from Cali has one foot in the United States due to the extradition request made by a court in South Florida and this legal exit did not go well for her; For now, she will continue to be detained in the Buen Pastor prison while she is sent to answer to the justice of that country.

This is made clear by the judge’s response to the request for freedom presented by the exclusive designer’s defense, pointing out that the process of sending it to the United States is being done in accordance with the law. “The special procedure for the extradition of the plaintiff is being carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the law, a circumstance that prevents the intervention of the Colombian constitutional judge; Without further consideration, the inadmissibility of the deprecated amparo will be declared.

Nancy Teresa González de Barberi, owner of the company CI Diseño y Moda Internacional SAS, was captured in Cali and requested for extradition for allegedly illegally sending leather goods to the United States with skins from exotic and endangered animals.

The woman from Cali is recognized for designing and manufacturing bags, entirely made of crocodile leather. She is known to be an economist graduated from the Universidad del Valle and her thing has been fashion; Even specialized magazines such as fashion Y she Entire pages have been devoted to it. She has been named up in movies and In 2008, the Metropolitan Museum of New York included one of her bags among the 65 most outstanding fashion items from the 18th century.

In the proceedings that were carried out in the capital of Valle, Mauricio Rodríguez Giraldo, who would be Nancy’s trusted worker, and John Camilo Aguilar Jaramillo, accused of the commercial maneuvers to guarantee the exit of the articles from Colombia, were also captured.

The international requirement indicates that these people made wallets, bags and various products with the skins of babillas, alligators, snakes, among other wild species.

“They contacted citizens in Valle del Cauca and, apparently, convinced them to travel to the United States to bring the items. Before any question from the national or international authorities, they should indicate that they were gifts for family or friends. In reality, the final destination of the products was luxury stores and internationally recognized exhibitions such as New York Fashion Week,” explained Deicy Jaramillo Rivera, specialized director against Human Rights Violations.

The investigation established that each traveler supposedly received air tickets and 600 dollars (2,629,488 pesos) for their maintenance in the United States.

In this way, the woman and the two men requested in extradition would have sent wallets and bags made with animals in danger of extinction, without the permits of the environmental authorities and evading the regulations provided by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna. and Wild Flora (Cites).

Due to these facts, a Court for the Southern District of Florida requires them to answer for charges such as: conspiracy to import and bring wildlife to the United States against the law; defraud the United States by impeding, impairing, obstructing, and nullifying legitimate government functions; and smuggling merchandise into the United States.

Notably International figures such as Salma Hayek, Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria and Britney Spears have bought the bags that Nancy makes. The stars of the successful Sex and the City They have also been exhibited. And it is that these portfolios are found in the most exclusive stores in New York, Paris or Tokyo, along with those of Hermès, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.