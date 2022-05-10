the famous give classes on how to look good with anti-trend footwear

The trend of platform shoes has returned and several celebrities have taken it upon themselves to “step hard” to make clear the message that this trend is here to stay again. One of the celebrities who recently gave a style lesson by wearing shoes norm core It was the Mexican Danna Paolaremembered for his role as Lucretia in “Elite”.

This trend, popular in 2000, was highlighted by Danna Paola who has successfully carried out the look athletics, a bet on him norm core. This style has also been adopted by celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Lily Collins and Katie Holmes who have included this shoe in their wardrobes in order to wear with a lot of stylebut comfortable at the same time.

Danna Paola has had no problem wearing this shoe model that sets the spring/summer trend for this 2022. Wearing this shoe gives a retro touch to the look and with a style that does not go unnoticed. In addition to the celebrities mentioned above, Dua Lipa is another who has put her personal touch to this style.

Eva Longoria, for example, has been seen with footwear norm core and totally black look. In that sense, a monochromatic outfit makes a game with the sports style shoes. The actress has had no problem showing up in a sweatshirt, pants and coat in the streets of New York, giving a class on how to look good with a casual look.

Dua Lipa is another of the stars who has known how to mix normcore with her daily style. The singer is sometimes seen wearing long pants or linen with this type of footwear. In a post that she made of herself for her more than 82 million followers on Instagram, she demonstrated that, In addition to being one of the trending artists, she knows how to follow and impose fashion with her way of dressing.

There are many celebrities who have succumbed to the “anti-trend shoes”, as they are called by fashion experts. One of the Latinas who has surrendered to the feet of this type of footwear is the actress and presenter Adamari López, but in her case, she tends to use it in more sporting environments. Similarly, in a recent publication, he also made it clear that this type of footwear is ideal both for sports and for a casual outing.