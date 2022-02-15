The famous hacker Saurik found a bug to create infinite Ethereum: record reward

On the one hand a bug to create and credit an unlimited number of Ethereum, on the other the possibility to communicate the existence of the bug to the team and receive a hefty reward. This is the dilemma faced by security researcher Jay Freeman, famous in the world of computer security with the stage name Saurik.

Dilemma solved by taking the ethical path: Saurik communicated the existence of the bug to the company which could potentially bring the entire structure linked to Ethereum to its knees, “settling” for a reward of two million euros.

The bug affected a “nano payment protocol” for sending small amounts of cryptocurrency

Going to simplify the matter, the bug impacted the “nano payment protocols”, protocols that allow users to send small amounts of cryptocurrencies with small transaction feeswith much faster times to the detriment, however, of some safety functions.

One of the most popular nano payment protocols is the one managed by Optimism, and this is precisely the one afflicted by the bug discovered by Saurik. In this case, we are talking about “level 2” cryptocurrencies.

The bug allowed an attacker to create a fake transition which, once canceled by the user, returned the amount of “virtual” Ethereum involved in the transition. In this way the attacker could create any amount of level 2 cryptocurrency, to be converted into real Ethereum.

According to Saurik, at least one other hacker had already arrived at the same bug, without however understanding its potential

It should be emphasized that, in the words of Jay Freeman himself, the flaw had already been discovered by at least one other hacker. The hacker himself, however, would not have really understood the extent of the discovery, not exploiting the flaw in any way.

Using a similar mechanism, however, a hacker back in 2010 had managed to create and credit the exorbitant 184 billion Bitcoin. A subsequent change in the protocol, however, restored the initial situation, including the limit of 21 million Bitcoins, as indicated by the creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

As said at the beginning, Jay Freeman is already a famous name in the field of hacking, thanks to his tool, Cydia, which allowed you to jailbreak a large number of iPhone models. With the closure of the Cydia project, the hacker turned his attention to the world of cryptocurrencies, showing his immense talent in this field as well.