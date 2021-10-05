the famous house has become a museum

The House of Edward scissor hands becomes accessible for free thanks to the owners’ passion for Tim Burton’s cult film

We had already talked about the famous house of the classic 80s Edward scissor hands from Tim Burton: it was put up for sale for 224 thousand dollars and, apparently, it found buyers. TObought by a couple of fans, it has now been transformed into a museum dedicated to the film, complete with merchandising, posters, props and oddities related to its production.

Since the Klops bought Boggs’ house about a year ago, they’ve repainted and decorated it to make it look as close as possible to his appearance on screen. The couple raised a lot of collectibles, in part thanks to donations from neighbors who lived in the area when the film was in production.

Joey Klops and his wife renamed the Tampa house museum Scissorland. Klops revealed that a neighbor gave him a license plate from the time: the production distributed them to residents to shoot in the neighborhood during filming. This, of course, makes it one of the rarest collectible pieces imaginable. Among the many goodies acquired by the Klops there would also be a real pair of scissors from the movie and, apparently, a pack of cigarettes abandoned by Johnny Depp (the only crew member Burton allowed to smoke indoors during filming), now proudly on display in the kitchen. Klops isn’t just a super fan of Edward scissor hands; since according to TMZ as a young man he worked for the film crew. Entrance to the museum is completely free, the owners also offer guided appointments to visit the house as long as visitors are committed to being respectful of the neighborhood.

Directed by Tim Burton, the film offers Depp the performance that launched his career. The actor plays Edward, an irresistibly charming creation with razor-sharp metal hands and a heart of gold. Edward’s lonely life in a Gothic castle changes forever when he meets the kind Avon Lady (Dianne Wiest), which takes him to a pastel-colored paradise known as Suburbia. Thanks to his fantastic talents, Edward soon fascinates the entire community of the small town.

But soon the boy realizes that he does not like what he sees, that new world made of superficiality is not for him and in his childish innocence he binds himself to the one person (Kim, alias Winona Ryder) who can see it for what it is, without having to change it.



