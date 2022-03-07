the famous Japanese exercise to lose weight and tone the body

The japanese are famous for their slender figure and because It takes very little for them to lose weight.. All this thanks to his traditions and exercises, like the one popularized by Miki Ryôsuke –who managed to lose 13 kilos– and like the kaoru methodwhich we are going to tell you about in the following lines.

The kaoru method is a revolutionary and holistic system based on muscle relaxation and the work of the fasciae (THE fibrous membranes of connective tissue that surround muscles, form joint capsules, tendons and ligaments), which combines elements of yoga and pilates to readjust body posture.

The name of the famous method is due to its creator, Kaoru, who is a charismatic personal trainer who has earned the unconditional support of beauty experts, actresses and models. She is the owner of STUDIO Approan exclusive study in the Omotesando neighborhood in Tokyo.

Kaoru has spent her whole life dedicated to sports. In fact, when she was only 6 years old, she began attending ballet classes and, at 18, aerobics. In 1987 she won the title of national champion at the All Japan Aerobics Championships. During his 37 years of experience in the world of fitnesshas helped 600,000 people to lose weight thanks to her mastery of various disciplines, such as dance, yoga and pilates, and she is specialized in occlusion strength training.

Kaoru

The Kaoru method to lose weight

Kaoru has poured her knowledge into a book published in Spain with the publisher Kitsune Books, entitled Slim down with Kaoruwhat is a best-seller in Japan. No fewer than 200,000 copies were sold during the coronavirus lockdown.

The method included in the book is based on an exercise routine to be performed with a tennis ball. The author assures that with only ten minutes a day results are achieved. The routine is based on the science of myofascial release in which the body will adopt a proper posture, causing easily lose excess fat.

With this routine to lose weight, you must use a tennis ball to loosen muscles and gain elasticity through simple exercises. The fasciae are the membranes that surround the muscles and, when they become tense, they become inflamed, making movement difficult and causing pain. With the different exercises offered by Kaoru, different parts of the body are worked on to regain optimal physical condition.

In addition to other benefits:

speed up metabolism .

. Lose weight and achieve a slim figure.

and achieve a slim figure. Gain movement thanks to the relaxation of the fasciae.

Reset the whole body.

Reduce the sensation of cold feet thanks to the improvement of the blood supply.

thanks to the improvement of the blood supply. Gradually reduce tension in the shoulders.

Enjoy a greater ability to concentrate.

Loosen the fasciae.

improve circulation .

. Increase the range of motion of the joints.

Reduce swelling throughout the body.

Achieve a firmer, healthier and brighter complexion.

Three exercises of the Kaoru method

Next, we offer three exercises to lose weight that the method includes, included in the book:

1) Relaxation of the soles of the feet

By relaxing the muscles on the sole of your foot, you will readjust your plantar arch and pelvis, and slim your waist.

Roll the ball in as straight a path as possible, applying pressure from heel to toe.

Bend the knee of the leg with which you step on the ball.

Make sure your fingers are stretched out.

Put one leg back.

Press vertically by letting your weight fall on the ball.

2) Relaxation of the twins

The exercises dedicated to working the twins, our second heart, improve circulation throughout the body. At first, you may feel discomfort. Try to stay in this position as long as possible.

Put your hands in a comfortable position. You can take them to the sides of the body, with the fingers resting on the ground, to gain stability.

Keep your posture as upright as possible, so that you feel the ischium, the bone at the bottom of your pelvis, move upright.

Try not to sit on the Achilles tendon to avoid discomfort.

While in this position, keep your feet straight.

Stretch the muscles of the buttocks

With the gluteal stretches, the hips will rise, thereby legs look longer.

Stand behind a chair, about a meter away, with your legs twice hip-width apart .

. Bend your trunk and put your hands on the chair so that the torso is parallel to the ground.

so that the torso is parallel to the ground. Avoid driving your hips back or arching your back.

Hold the position for at least ten seconds.

Other tricks to lose weight

In addition to the exercises mentioned, you must take care of your diet, otherwise you will not get anything. Here are some keys:

1) Reduce carbohydrates

The latest research carried out in this regard details that in reality what you have to reduce from the diet are carbohydrates and not fats, as previously thought.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University (Maryland, USA) compared the effects on the heart of losing weight through a low-carbohydrate diet versus a low-fat diet, for six months. The participants ate the same number of calories. At the end of six weeks, it was found that those who had followed a low-carb diet lost, on average, 4.5 kilos more than those who had followed a low-fat diet.

An added benefit of the low-carb diet is that it results in higher-quality weight loss, as there is typically no loss of lean tissue (muscle).

2) Changing habits is the key

For success to be assured, you should not go on a diet for a month, but change certain eating habits of your life. One way to start is as described in point 1: be aware of the amount of carbohydrates you take per day and start reducing your consumption to the maximum (such as bread, cookies, cereals, desserts, carbonated drinks…) and start replacing them with healthier options such as vegetables, nuts, fruits or vegetables. It sounds easy because it is, reader.

3) Eliminate the processed

Processed and ultra-processed “foods” aren’t just bad for your waistlineotherwise also for your health. These food products tend to be high in sugar, salt, and saturated fat and are “deadly.” At least that is what detailed a French study, published by the magazine Jama Internal Medicine.

The researchers began following 44,000 people beginning in 2009. The experts looked at their diet, the calories they ate, and how much ultra-processed food they ate, such as ready-cooked mealspastries, sweets or cookies.

After seven years, 602 people have died, of which 219 have been from cancer and 34 from cardiovascular disease. Some deaths that researchers have linked to increased consumption of ultra-processed foods.

Although more research is needed in this regard, it is clear that trans fats and the huge amounts of sugar and salt that these products contain are not good for you neither for health nor for the figure, so if you take them off, the better.