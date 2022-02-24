The famous love stories that Michael Buble used in his latest video to reveal that he is expecting his fourth child with Luisana Lopilato | Music | Entertainment

Michael Buble and louisana lopilato they are expecting their fourth baby and just revealed the news in the romantic music video I’ll never not love youwhich premiered on Tuesday, February 22.

The Canadian singer confirmed that Lopilato’s pregnancy at the end of the video clip is, in fact, real during his appearance on the show on Tuesday. On Air With Ryan Seacrest. When Seacrest directly asked Bublé if the music video was confirmation of a fourth child on the way, the singer first didn’t respond immediately. “The buffet service had too much good food,” he joked about Lopilato’s visibly pregnant belly. “It was a four-day shoot, and when it started I had a flat stomach.”

But then he officially revealed the good news, saying, “The truth is that we are very excited. Yes, my wife and I are grateful to be waiting.”

He also discussed the beginnings of his relationship with his wife, whom he told Seacrest is “so much better than me in every way.” Bublé shared that although the couple originally had to use Google Translate to communicate with Lopilato (who is from Argentina), she learned English with ease. Meanwhile, she says that she still speaks “like a caveman” when he tries to speak Spanish.

The video clip of I’ll never not love you features the couple of nearly 11 years reenacting scenes from various classic movies, acting opposite each other in their romantic renditions.

White House (1942). The video I’ll never not love you starts with one of the greatest classics of love: It is about White Houseby director Michael Curtiz, for which Bublé became Rick (Humphrey Bogart) and Lopilato was Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman).

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato recreating a scene from ‘Casablanca’. Photo: The Universe

sixteen candles (1984). In the next shot, Luisana and Michael transform into Michael Schoeffling and Molly Ringwald in the final scene of the John Hughes classic. It’s when Jake brings Samantha a birthday cake with 16 candles, which they ignore to share a kiss.

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato as Molly Ringwald and Michael Schoeffling in ‘Sixteen Candles’. Photo: The Universe

Jerry Maguire’ (nineteen ninety six). Bublé becomes Tom Cruise, while Lopilato is Renée Zellweger in the famous scene of “You conquered me when you said ‘hello’”.

love, actually (2003). We all agree that Mark’s (Andrew Lincoln) confession of love with a banner to Juliet (Keira Knightley) is one of the most emotional moments in romantic comedies. And that’s why Michael Bublé and Luisana couldn’t leave him out.

It was unforgivable that one of the most romantic scenes in 21st century cinema is missing. I mean, the poster scene in ‘Love Actually’. Photo: The Universe

The Notebook (2004). Another hopeless romantic. The Canadian-Argentine spouses recreated the iconic kiss of Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) in the rain.

titanica (1997). There is also drama! When Luisana and Michael play Rose and Jack (Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio) in that tragic board that could only save one of the two after the Titanic sank.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004). Once again Luisana puts herself in the shoes of Kate Winslet, this time in the film she starred in with Jim Carrey in the story about a couple who choose to forget each other.

‘The eternal sunshine of the spotless mind’, with Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey, also appeared in Buble’s romantic selection. Photo: The Universe

The Princess Bride (1987). One more cult classic is this title, whose main figures are Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and her beloved Westley (Cary Elwes).

All Too Well: The Short Film (2021). There is even a nod to the short film Taylor Swiftwith Bublé wearing the infamous red bandana.

Even the most current and popular in these times of cinematography entered the emotional video clip, as an American romantic drama short film written, directed and produced by Taylor Swift. Photo: The Universe

It’s when the stage snaps back to reality at the end that the video’s biggest moment happens in the sweetest and simplest way: Bublé snaps out of his reverie and walks out of a grocery store with his family, just as it did in the video of his song Haven’t met you yet (2009) but, this time, following a remarkably pregnant Lopilato.

The melody I’ll never not love youreleased on January 28, is a single from Bublé’s eleventh album, higher, which will be released on March 25. On February 11, she released another new song from the album, a cover of My Valentine. by Paul McCartneywho is a credited producer on the album.

The LP will also include a duet with willie nelson in his song Crazynew versions of Make you feel my love by Bob Dylan and bring it on by Sam Cooke, home to me and three new original tracks.