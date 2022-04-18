The famous military technique that guarantees to put you to sleep in 2 minutes, anytime, anywhere – Teach Me Science

Do you spend a lot of time trying to fall asleep? Spending hours trying to get to sleep can become distressing. You are not alone, a fitness guru shared on his Tik Tok account an “amazing” technique that claims to put you to sleep in 120 seconds or 2 minutes.

Justin Agustin, a fitness expert, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the trick. “This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep anytime, anywhere, even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable and noisy; sleep for a soldier is crucial », he explained.

“Based on my research, this was developed primarily for fighter pilots who need 100% reflexes and focus, which we all know decreases with lack of sleep.”

@justin_agustin Technique to fall asleep in 2 minutes! Insp. AsapSCIENCE on YT #sleep #fallasleep #insomnia #insomniac #learnontiktok #howto ♬ You – Petit Biscuit

You have to be aware, to fall asleep on a battlefield it would be a mockery to say “sweet dreams”, if these soldiers manage it and in 2 minutes, you could also do it from the community of your bed. So let’s see what it consists of.

To begin, take a deep breath and begin to relax each and every part of your body, from head to toe.

“Start by relaxing your forehead muscles,” explains Justin Agustín.

“Relax your eyes, your cheeks, your jaw, and focus on your breath. Now go down to the neck and shoulders. Make sure your shoulders are not tense. Lower them as far as you can and keep your arms loose at your sides, including your hands and fingers.

As you do this, Agustín recommends imagining a sensation of warmth that goes from your head to the tips of your fingers, before going from your heart to your toes.

“Now, take a deep breath and exhale slowly, relaxing your chest, stomach, down to your thighs, knees, legs, and feet.”

During the technique, it is important to try to clear the mind of any thoughts and/or stress

To do this, Justin recommends thinking about two situations:

“One: You’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake with nothing but a clear blue sky above you.”

“Two: You are lying in a black velvet hammock in a dark room.”

If at any time you feel yourself getting distracted, repeat the words “Don’t think, don’t think, don’t think” in your mind for 10 seconds.

To master the technique “you have to practice every night for six weeks,” he concludes. As he explains, it’s easy if you imagine lying in a canoe on a calm lake with clear skies, or lying in a black velvet hammock in a dark room.

“It appears that 96% of people who master this technique are able to fall asleep within two minutes of closing their eyes.”

The technique probably comes from a book called Relax and Win: Championship Performance, published in 1981. It was then covered in a widely shared Medium article years later, not to mention the recent video, which has received over 650K hearts to date. time this article was written.

Not sleeping properly can bring you many problems, sleep is essential for the body to repair itself, recharge energy, in addition to helping maintain good physical and mental health. If you try this method and you are successful, you can share it to help others… Sweet dreams.