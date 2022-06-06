The famous Salma Hayek enjoyed Marc Anthony’s concert in London with Nadia Ferreira

Last Saturday night, the singer Marc Anthony had a show in London, and as has become customary, his fiancee Nadia Ferreira is always with him accompanying him in his presentations.

The peculiarity of this concert was that Nadia published on social networks that she was very well accompanied while enjoying the show, because the renowned actress Salma Hayek was with her singing and dancing several of the salsero’s songs.

Ferreira in his stories on the social network Instagram was publishing part of his show in London, and it was there that he was seen with the Mexican while they sang the song “Start again”.

A little later, the interpreter of ‘Vivir mi vida’ posted a photograph on his personal account of the camera where the three appear. In addition, he added that he was surrounded not only by women with a great physique, but also because they were considered very “powerful”.

“Last night surrounded by so many beauty and powerful women. Thanks London! Thank you Salma for joining me, “Marc wrote in the caption of the publication.

The Puerto Rican is currently presenting his tour “#PallaVoyTour” where he has been visiting various countries. In addition, it was a few days ago that he had arrived in London and was taking a tour where he was seen quite in love with his girlfriend, Miss Paraguay Universe 2021.

The renowned model took advantage of her stories from the aforementioned social network to share a series of videos of what her future husband’s private jet trip was like. In addition, after her early arrival in London they decided to take a tour like any tourist couple that arrives, which is why Ferreira took the opportunity to take pictures of iconic places.

The couple was quite affectionate and in love during their stay in the city, and it is that they even took a photo kissing and in the background you can see Big Ben.

Without a doubt, the photos with the fans did not wait and this was also part of the tour that both made since last Friday.

