The famous series “The Squid Game” will seek to make history at the Emmy Awards | Entertainment

South Korean series “The Squid Game” will seek to make history at the Emmy Awards

which will be delivered in Los Angeles on Monday, when it aims to become the first television program in

The Netflix series, in which misfits and criminals compete for money in barbaric and deadly versions of children’s games, aims to follow in the footsteps of the movie “Parasite”, also South Korean and Oscar winner.

It is already the first non-English speaking series to get a nomination for best dramatic series. But to take the trophy you will have to overtake a previous winner, “Succession,” an HBO heavyweight.

“It’s quite difficult to compete with that giant of HBO,” said Pete Hammond, an award expert for the site specializing in shows Deadline, recalling that the American series about the ruthless A clan’s fight for a media empire leads the race with 25 nominations.

But Hammond does believe that “The Squid Game” will win the award for best actor, which would make Lee Jung-jae the first winner of the category whose interpretation is not in English.

Others that opt ​​for the award for best dramatic series are “Severance” (Apple TV +), a disturbing metaphor about the world of work, starring Adam Scott, and “Ozark” (Netflix), which explores money laundering and the vices of the American middle class.

In that category is “Euforia”, in which its protagonistthe American Zendaya, already awarded in 2020, has every chance of being voted best actress again for her role as a drug addict teenager.

– “Ted Lasso” and Michael Keaton, favorites –

In the comedy section, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+), winner last year, It seems that it will succeed again. In the series, Jason Sudeikis plays a football coach who is going to manage a soccer team in London.

Nominated in the category of best comedy actor, Sudeikis faces Bill Hader, for his role as a hitman who dreams of being a Hollywood star in the series “Barry”, which he resumes after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Among the women, Jean Smart is the big favorite to win again for best actress for “Hacks,” in which she plays an aging Las Vegas diva forced to reinvent herself onstage.

Like every year, the miniseries category, which rewards productions limited to a single season, will bring new blood.

Four of the five contenders are inspired in real life scandals.

“Dopesick” examines America’s deadly addiction to opiates, “The Dropout” tackles the fraud staged by the medical company Theranos, “Pam and Tommy” recalls the disclosure of the sex tape of Pamela Anderson, and “Inventing Anna” is inspired by a Russian con artist who deceived New York high society.

But in this tight race, the tragicomic satire “The White Lotus,” which tackles the hypocrisy and wealth of guests at a luxurious Hawaiian hotel, is a pundits favorite. The series has eight acting nominations, including Jennifer Coolidge.

The Emmy Awards presented each year by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS) generally enshrine the recognition of peers within the microcosm of the US TV: Actors make up the largest group of voters.

“I think Michael Keaton is almost guaranteed to win best actor in a miniseries.” for his role in “Dopesick,” Hammond said. The critics also foresee an award for Amanda Seyfried, as Elizabeth Holmes, the boss of Theranos in “The Dropout”.

– No slap expected –

The Emmy gala, to be held in a theater in downtown Los Angeles, With a red carpet and a parade of stars, it marks the return to normality this year, after previous editions overshadowed by the pandemic and the rules of social distancing.

It will be hosted by American comedian Kenan Thompson, a well-known figure on “Saturday Night Live.”

The actor will lead the show without security being reinforced, a few months after the scandal caused by Will Smith, who at the Oscars in March reacted to a joke directed at his wife by slapping comedian Chris Rock before a stunned audience.

“I can’t imagine lightning striking twice,” Academy CEO Frank Scherma told Deadline.

“We will be careful and we will be alert, as we always are,” he said.

The Squid Game Trailer

